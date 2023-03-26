‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Begging Kevin Costner Not to Leave the Show After His Recent Post

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner keeps on getting award wins for his work on the Taylor Sheridan-created Western series. Costner recently won another award and had something to say about it online. Well. some of his fans are worried that he’s getting ready to leave the show and they don’t want that to happen.

Back on February 25, news broke that Costner was up for a nomination alongside Kelly Reilly at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards. Well, it looks like he can add another win to his list of accolades. He scored an award for Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie. The announcement was made on March 16.. It lead the actor to thank everyone in the Critics Choice Association for appreciating his performance in the Paramount Network show.

“Thank you to the @ccsuperawards for the recognition!” Costner wrote on Instagram on March 19, shortly after Deadline reported the winners, Yahoo reports.

‘Yellowstone’ Official Instagram Account Honors Kevin Costner’s Award Win

Costner wasn’t the only one who made a point to acknowledge his latest accomplishment portraying John Dutton. Yellowstone‘s official Instagram also celebrated the news with their own post. They congratulated him for the milestone following his 2023 Golden Globes win.

But when Yellowstone fans heard that Costner scored another award for portraying the Dutton patriarch in season 5, they immediately reacted in the comments. Alongside commending him for his success, they also pleaded with him not to leave the show amid hints of a potential farewell.

“Don’t ditch us Kevin!” one person begged on Instagram. “Don’t you leave us on Yellowstone yet lol,” another person agreed. “No one wants you to leave Yellowstone. You fit that role,” a different user implored.

Paramount Network Spoke Out On Rumors Costner Was Leaving TV Show

Paramount Network addressed the rumors to Deadline in February, denying that Costner was leaving Yellowstone. Yet it seems like viewers are still anxious over whether he’ll eventually exit the series. What’s more, the actor’s lawyer, Marty Singer, spoke out on his behalf and shared that Costner’s still “incredibly passionate about the show” and its success.

For now, Yellowstone fans can keep waiting for new season 5 part 2 episodes to premiere. They can possibly learn about more nominations for Costner. But the actor has been busy with other projects. He recently had a series about Yellowstone National Park air on the Fox Nation streaming platform. People also can see him out playing music with his band at times. Still, it does appear as if Costner will remain on with Yellowstone for the foreseeable future.