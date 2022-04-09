‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Freaking Out Just Now Realizing Cole Hauser Starred in ‘School Ties’

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is a lot like other actors in that they appeared in other projects before hitting it big. For him, it was “School Ties.” Fans of the Taylor Sheridan show love seeing Hauser play Rip Wheeler. But as part of a cult classic movie? Some of them didn’t realize that he was in the flick.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Talking About Cole Hauser Being In ’90s Movie ‘School Ties’

And they are talking about it on a Reddit thread these days. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser played Jack Connors in the movie which also had Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the cast. Brendan Fraser and Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles also had parts in the movie, too. It’s set in the 1950s. A star quarterback can go to a big-time prep school. Yet he has to conceal the fact that he is Jewish. So, what are the Yellowstone fans saying about Hauser in the movie?

One writes: “And Dazed and Confused and Goodwill Hunting” mentioning other movies in which Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser appeared. “right lol. and Fast and Furious 2, The Breakup, The Family That Preys, K-Ville” another one states. There’s always one joker in the crowd, right? This Redditor might take the title in this thread. The person writes: “Goodwill Hunting…. hahahaha. The story of a genius underachiever that searches for great bargains at the local resale shops.”

This fan writes that they did know about Cole Hauser’s appearance in “School Ties.” The person says: “I did! This was one of my favorite movies when I was younger. I had THEE BIGGEST CRUSH on Brendan Fraser back in the 90’s.” Another one replies: “Yes- watched it like 100 times”.

Hauser Has Different Hair Color In Movie Than His Rip Wheeler Character

If you notice here, then you’ll see Hauser’s look is a little different from how Yellowstone fans see Rip Wheeler. One fan writes: “Possibly unpopular take: they should’ve just kept Cole Hauser’s natural hair color for the show instead of Rip’s jet black beard-and-hair dye job.” This reply comes from a Redditor: “I think the black hair is a part of his personality, somehow. There’s something about it.” But this fan says, “That dye job is bad”.

Besides Yellowstone star Cole Hauser being in the cast and other actors coming into their own fame, a writer is noteworthy. Yes, one of the film’s writers was a guy named Dick Wolf. Does that name sound familiar? It should. He’s the guy behind the Law & Order franchise, among others.

Don’t fret, all of you Cole Hauser fans. He’s going to be back in Season 5 of Yellowstone. Look for him to be chatting it up with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, too.