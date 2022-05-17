‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over Harrison Ford’s Casting As Lead in ‘1932’ Prequel Series

The Yellowstone franchise has just announced that its prequel series, 1932, will star Harrison Ford. To say that fans are excited is an understatement.

Earlier today, Yellowstone shared the happy news that Indiana Jones, himself, would be trading his whip and hat for a pair of stirrups and spurs. Beyond his role in the archaeology-based franchise, Ford is known for a long list of other classics, including his role as Han Solo in the Star Wars universe and President James Marshall in Air Force One.

Of course, Harrison Ford isn’t the only big headliner in the new Yellowstone prequel series. Helen Mirren, too, will be starring in 1932, and together, the duo will help fill in more of the story between Tim McGraw’s James Dutton and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. It’s unclear just yet what roles Ford and Mirren will be playing. Although it’s likely they will make up the matriarch and patriarch of the family during the 30s.

On Twitter, Yellowstone fans gathered to share their enthusiasm about the lineup.

“Hellen Mirren & Harrison Ford joining Yellowstone 1932 show,” one Yellowstone fan shared. “Cause, you know, that show wasn’t stacked enough on every level possible. Psyched!”

Another fan added, “I’m going to guess Harrison Ford is playing John Dutton Sr. as an old man. That’s about age appropriate. John Dutton Sr. was the boy Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had in the 1883 series.”

Even those that aren’t yet fans of the Yellowstone are willing to join the bandwagon if only to see Harrison Ford in a western getup.

“I haven’t watched any part of the Yellowstone franchise, but I’ll be 100 percent in if the trailer for this show has Harrison Ford snapping at someone to ‘get off my Yellowstone,’” a future fan wrote.

‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Plotline for Harrison Ford’s ‘1932’

Just as exciting as the stars themselves is the actual storyline. Along with the news of Harrison Ford’s role, Paramount Network revealed the overarching storyline of the prequel series.

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” Paramount announced.

Similar to 1883, Harrison Ford’s 1932 will be a just one-season prequel that demonstrates more of the Dutton ancestors that helped create the resilient family we know that occupies the ranch in the current era. Likely, we’ll see just as much action, passion and feuds in 1932 as we did in 1883. All against the backdrop of Prohibition and the Great Depression, it seems the stakes could be higher than ever.