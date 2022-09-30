‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer

The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can barely contain their excitement. The next installment in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western family drama finally premieres in November and fans can now get their first chance to see some of what’s in store. The Yellowstone Season 5 trailer dropped yesterday and it gave us our first look at some of the changes in store for the Duttons.

Eagle eyed fans noticed a significant change to one of the starring characters. Last we saw Monica (Kelsey Asbille), she had told Kayce (Luke Grimes) she was expecting their second child. A memorable moment that fans hope lead to smoother pastures for the couple.

But in the trailer, we see Kayce looking more anguished than ever before. Monica also appears worse for wear. But she’s sporting a new look that fans can’t help but notice.

She’s rocking a new shorter haircut. Not only that, but we get a clear shot in the trailer showing she’s clearly not pregnant during the new season. This informs us that she likely gave birth in the interim between seasons. And the new haircut could signify a new outlook for Monica who likely just had her second child.

Without a doubt, there’s a lot of drama in store for the Duttons as we head into season five. The two-hour premiere kicks off on November 13.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Opens Up About the Show’s Success

As we get closer and closer to the season premiere of Yellowstone, the stars are taking any chance they can to hype up the show and get fans excited. Including Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The actor recently looked back on what he thinks made the show the runaway success it’s become, plus his attachment to the character he plays.

“I think when you have a grassroots show like this, that started very small and is built from the interior of the country out, and now it’s finally seemingly hit California and New York, which took many years, then you’ve done it the right way,” Hauser said. “You’ve taken the stairs versus the elevator. Each year, we’ve taken those steps to really solidify not only our audience, but the love for the show.”

“His backstory has been one that’s been worked on between Taylor and I,” Hauser continued. “Taylor’s imagination and some of my past with my own family and my own father. Taylor has become a really good friend, and he knows a lot about my family and what I’ve gone through. He hasn’t used all of it. But he has used some of it to trigger certain things in me as an actor and also in Rip. Taylor’s done a wonderful job of exploring who Rip is, what gets him going, the blackness in his heart, the red that’s still there. It’s been fun to be able to play those different colors throughout the years.”