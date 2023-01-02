‘Yellowstone’ Fans Aren’t Happy With the Long Wait Before Season 5 Returns

Yellowstone Season 5 reached its midseason finale after its eighth installment premiered on January 1st.

The first eight of fourteen Season 5 episodes have been released, dating back to the Season 5 premiere on November 13th. That premiere double-header episode included the first and second episodes of the season.

However, with last night’s “A Knife and No Coin” being released, the series will now officially go on its hiatus before returning in the summer of 2023.

“That’s a wrap on the first half of season five. Be back soon!” the Yellowstone account tweeted after Sunday’s release of “A Knife and No Coin.”

That's a wrap on the first half of season five. Be back soon! #YellowstoneTV

In the meantime, stick around for a special free preview of @1923official starting NOW on @paramountnet! #1923TV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) January 2, 2023

The exact 2023 return date of the second half of Season 5 hasn’t been released yet. However, most outlets believe the return will take place around summer 2023. According to TV Insider, actress Piper Perabo (who plays Summer Higgins on the show) claimed that filming for the second half of Season 5 hadn’t even taken place yet.

Perabo told the outlet that even she doesn’t know exactly what’s in store for Yellowstone Season 5 on its back half.

Plenty of fans lit up Twitter, airing their grievances about the long wait between the first half of the season and the new slate of episodes. Yellowstone also fans shared their thoughts on the long hiatus, plus the direction of the show in its fifth season.

Fans React to ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Hiatus Before New Episodes

Some fans were upset with the general trajectory of the show. “This show has completely lost its focus. What’s it even about anymore?” one user asked.

“Second half has really got to be improved!” another said, voicing their displeasure with Season 5 thus far.

Others were more concerned about the break, wondering how they’ll pass the time in between. “That’s a long a** break for summer time!” one wrote. “Lord jesus what are we supposed to do? Fly to Montana and live with the land until summer?”

One fan wondered why there would even be a break at all. “Why is there a break mid-season? This is unheard of. When will the remainder of Season 5 start again?!”

Some fans seem genuinely upset with the way the show has unfolded during Yellowstone Season 5. “These mid-season finales and long a** breaks just to see the whole season SUCK.”

Another reechoed that sentiment, writing: “This sucked! The weakest ending ever.”

“Summer god can I wait that long,” one wrote. “This summer?!?” Not in a month or six weeks? WTH?!?” another asked.

Others wrote that the series should go ahead and end soon, writing that its structure is weaker compared to previous season. “Plot lines have gotten pretty lame. Time to sunset this series,” one person wrote.

“Worst season yet!” said another. “Absolutely nothing happened. 90% of every show was music and filler.”