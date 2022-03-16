‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Beth and Rip the ‘Best TV Couple’

“Yellowstone” fans love Beth and Rip so much, they’re declaring the pair the best TV couple. What do you think, Outsiders? Do Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser check all of the right boxes? After all, there’s no doubting the couple’s on-screen chemistry.

The hit Paramount+ television series shared a romantic black-and-white photo of the characters on their Instagram. Their captions read, “Mr. and Mrs.” And I have to admit, it’s pretty hard to choose which character to fall in love with from this photo.

It looks like “Yellowstone” fans can’t help but fawn over the Beth and Rip, too. One said, “Quite a journey for them both to get to married status! Been cheering for them since season 1!!”

On “Yellowstone,” the on-screen chemistry between Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is not something to forget. However, the actor’s chemistry was pure luck. This was because the two were already on watch for those roles. Hauser had a previous friendship and connection with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. However, Reilly already appeared on casting director John Papsidera’s list. Now, the pair hold strong roles in the drama’s storyline. And in case you didn’t know, they tie the knot pretty quickly in the Season 4 finale. But in case you found yourself curious as to how the pair came to be their popular characters, we’re here to inform you.

‘Yellowstone’ Casting Director on Stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s Chemistry

“Yellowstone” characters Beth and Rip earned the title of the best TV couple. But without Kelly Reilly, the show wouldn’t be anywhere near where it is now.

In an article with Vanity Fair, John Papsidera revealed details on bringing Reilly in for the role of Beth Dutton.

“Kelly was a discovery that [Sheridan] wasn’t familiar with,” he said. However, one of his biggest challenges was filling Beth’s role. It was “how difficult it would be to find somebody that incorporated all the things that he wrote Beth to be. I was thinking about women that I felt were strong and smart and beautiful, and Kelly was on that short list for me.”

Believe it or not, about the on-screen chemistry between Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, the pair didn’t even do a screen test. Once they got into playing Beth and Rip, their steamy romance was enough to drag fans’ eyes to the television.

“I looked at several different parts in the pilot, and Rip is in very little—two or three scenes,” Hauser said to Vanity Fair. “But I kind of saw past that and then got on the phone with Taylor and talked to him and kind of picked his brain about where this character was going and who he was.”