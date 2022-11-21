‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Out Amazon Prime for Charging ‘Additional’ Fees

Amazon Prime Video recently listed its hit show Yellowstone on its platform…with a small caveat.

The streaming service lists the show in its catalogue, but upon clicking on the title, Amazon reveals that you must sign up for another streaming service—Paramount—to watch the series.

This upset many people online, who took to Twitter to criticize the service for the “additional” fee.

“Hey @amazonprimenow,” one user wrote. “Thanks for having Yellowstone season five listed but requires an additional $9 to sign up to another service. Why the hell have it even listed on Prime?”

Amazon’s Help page responded to the tweet, redirecting the user to a site where it explains why users have to pay for some titles that are listed.

“Hello! Thanks for reaching out. When you have a moment, please visit the Help page “Why Do I Have to Pay for Some Titles?” here: https://amzn.to/3Eqdsq1. Let us know if we can further assist,” the account wrote.

Fans of the show were recently upset with the streaming service Philo before the show’s first week. Philo TV crashed within the first few minutes of the season 5 premiere of the show. Fans online—specifically users of the service—weren’t happy with the mistake that caused viewers to miss the premiere of Yellowstone.

On Monday, the streamer issued a statement responding to the hour-long disruption during Yellowstone‘s Season 5 debut episodes.

“We had a significant disruption in our service last night from around 8pm – 9:15pm ET coinciding with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5,” said Andrew McCollum, the CEO of Philo.

‘Yellowstone’ Does Huge Numbers After Its First Week of Season 5

Yellowstone‘s Season 5 debuted last week, and both critics and fans alike were loving the first two episodes. As to be expected, the returns for the show displayed the series’ dominance, as per Deadline.

The outlet reports that the show reeled in more than 12 million viewers across all platforms.

The show performed very well in key demos, especially when compared to the Season 4 debut. The new season’s debut episodes saw a 52% increase in viewers aged 18-34, a key demographic.

Yellowstone was also up 13% in adults 25-54 and 10% in total viewers, a strong posting for the Paramount series.

Fans celebrated the news of the season’s premiere receiving incredibly high ratings, posting to Twitter to rave about the show’s success.

“Watching the Premiere of Yellowstone,” one fan tweeted. “It’s probably getting better ratings than Sunday night football.”

Yellowstone Season 5 debuted on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. The first four seasons can now be streamed on Peacock.

1923, a spinoff of the series, is slated to debut on Paramount+ in December 2022. The show’s other spinoff series, 1883, premiered on Paramount+ back in December 2021.