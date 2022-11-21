‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call Out Strange Issue With Commercial Volume

Yellowstone fans may be eagerly anticipating new episodes, but they’re recoiling from the crazy high volume of the commercials. The Dutton family, led by John Dutton, is constantly under attack from those who surround their land – developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. Yellowstone (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson) follows the Duttons as they fight to keep control of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

It’s been a fan-favorite show that seems to be gaining momentum with each season. The Season 4 premiere even eclipsed former rating powerhouses like The Walking Dead on AMC. However, even this fanbase has its limits. Sunday night’s episode was plagued by spikes in volume when the commercials interrupted. Fans were quick to point out the annoyance on Twitter.

The volume on my tv as soon as it cuts to commercials on #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/7ngU7kszJP — David (@davidvt6374) November 21, 2022

Twitter also saw Yellowstone watchers trying to get the attention of Paramount+. “#Yellowstone@ParamountTVS There are a lot of us who need to turn our volume down when the commercials come on. This is my favorite show, but that’s really annoying. Any help?” Another diehard fan even appealed to the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, for help in the matter. “@elonmusk can you help out with the volume issues at @paramountnet ? I’m sure all @Yellowstone viewers would appreciate it.”

Finding the full run of Yellowstone on streaming services can be a headache

Regular TV viewers who want to catch the action as it airs unfortunately have to sit through frequent, loud advert breaks. With an increase in television shows moving to streaming platforms, there has been a decrease in commercials during live broadcasts. Of course, this has caught some viewers off guard. Between streaming and ad blockers on YouTube, many viewers simply aren’t used to commercial breaks. Especially ones as jarringly loud as tonight’s episode.

In 2020, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service acquired the U.S. rights to Yellowstone. However, due to the show’s improved reception, viewership, and popularity in its later seasons, Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish has since called the timing of the deal “unfortunate.”

Some have said that it’s confusing that Yellowstone is not on Paramount’s own streaming service, called Paramount+, given that spinoffs of the show are being produced for it.What critics don’t know is that you can currently watch seasons of Yellowstone on Paramount Network’s apps and website through TV Everywhere (although a cable subscription may be required).

All U.S. digital entertainment stores sell full episodes and seasons of Yellowstone, with new episodes available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video in Canada the day after their initial broadcast on Paramount Network. Starting with season 5, it will be moved to Paramount+ in Canada and the UK, and to SkyShowtime. New episodes will be released day-of in the U.S., and the following day everywhere else.