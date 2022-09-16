‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Believe This Character’s Season 5 Transformation

Season 5 of the beloved drama show Yellowstone is almost here, and fans are gearing up for the new season. However, one character is going through a transformation, and many have made the same comment about it.

The drama/Western follows “a ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.” The show currently has four seasons, and it quickly became loved by many upon its release. Now, with season 5 approaching, all eyes are on the cast for hints and previews. One star, though, has fans’ attention at the moment for the transformation he has gone through.

16-year-old Finn Little, who portrays Carter in the show, shared a photo of himself in character in this upcoming season. Fans couldn’t help but notice how different he looked after time had passed between seasons.

His post was captioned: “@Yellowstone S5

… where the dinner table is NEVER boring! Season 5 – Sunday November 13th 8/7c only on @paramountnetwork #YellowstoneTV #Carter #behindthescenes #KevinCostner #TaylorSheridan #DuttonRanch #FinnLittle #grateful 📷C.Kidd.”

One fan wrote: “Get outta town! All grown up in just a year!” Another said: “Can’t wait for S5!! You have grown into a handsome young man. It must be all that cake and steak.”

Some have wondered if the series will explain his older appearance, or if it will just be chalked up to time. Either way, fans are excited for the upcoming season.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes to Perform at Festival

Meanwhile, another star from Yellowstone, Luke Grimes, recently shared some exciting news. The actor is also a country singer, and he is going to perform at next year’s Stagecoach Festival. The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Grimes shared the news to his Instagram page, writing: “See you in the desert @stagecoach…”

Fans were thrilled for the actor/singer, and took to the comments to share their excitement. The official Instagram page for the festival even commented: “Hell yeah you will.”

Grimes recently did an interview with Country Living in which he talked about music. He teased a new country album in the process as well.

Grimes was giving advice on how to live your “best Western life,” when he spoke about traveling, moving, and mentioned his guitar.

“The first place I moved after Ohio was New York City. Having a drum set in New York is impossible—your neighbors would kill you—so I got a guitar and started teaching myself chords,” he said. “It’s been a part of my life ever since. If I have an acting gig, I always have a guitar. And not just because I’m working on an album. It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere. It’s somewhere to put some of that energy when you’re in a new place and don’t know what else to do.”