‘Yellowstone’ Fans Celebrate Jimmy Actor Jefferson White’s Birthday

Yellowstone fans know that this month’s big news comes in less than two weeks as the November 13 fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern western series Yellowstone finally hits the airwaves. However, as we wait, there’s another big day to recognize as Yellowstone star Jefferson White celebrates a birthday on Thursday, November 3.

“Wishing a wonderful birthday to @_JeffersonWhite! #YellowstoneTV,” notes a Tweet on the Yellowstone Twitter page of the fan-favorite actor who portrays Jimmy in the hit series.

Of course, fans of the popular actor whose character, Jimmy populates the Yellowstone Ranch bunkhouse with the other Dutton Ranch ranch hands are weighing in to send similar wishes for White. Many of these wishes also include how excited they are to see White and company return to the airwaves Yellowstone’s fifth season premieres on November 13.

Fans Send Some Birthday Wishes To Yellowstone Star Jefferson White

Even Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland is getting into the birthday celebration commenting some positive birthday wishes to his Paramount + costar.

“HBD brother!” the actor says in response to the Yellowstone tweet.

“Happy Birthday,” another fan comments on the Twitter thread.

“You better come back to the show too,” this Yellowstone watcher says.

“Fans Like me Miss you,” the comment continues. Of course, a true fan also knows that White’s projects expand well beyond the popular modern western series.

“Oh and I saw you on Chicago PD,” the fan acknowledges. “[And] even though you’re playing a Really Bad Guy it’s just proof of what a great Actor you are.”

“Happy Birthday!!” another fan exclaims.

“Can’t wait to see what Jimmy is up to,” the message adds. “[When @Yellowstone returns.”

Fans Send Some Birthday High-Fives To The Yellowstone Star

Jefferson White’s Jimmy has been a core part of the Yellowstone ranch hand crew for much of the show’s run. He arrived at the ranch when Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton saw potential in Jimmy, giving the boy a second chance. However, Jimmy had to show his loyalty to this second chance by being branded in the Yellowstone Ranch’s name.

Jimmy did take time away from the world-renowned cattle ranch to work on at Texas ranch after the life with Rip Wheeler and crew became too much. However, he has long remained a core player in the underlying plots. Something fans have appreciated.

“High Five,” notes one fan in a comment.

“Great show,'” the commenter adds.

“Thanks for your character in showing what it takes to do what you enjoy or are driven by the idea,” the post continues. “Happy Birthday @_JeffersonWhite very excited for this coming season.”

“Just [want] to wish you a very Happy Birthday,” another commenter writes. “I enjoy you in your role in Yellowstone and will be waiting to see you when the show comes on November 13 I can’t wait.”