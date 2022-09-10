‘Yellowstone’ Fans Celebrate Monica Actress Kelsey Asbille’s Birthday

Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille is enjoying a special birthday today, and fans are celebrating with her on social media.

Asbille turned 31 on September 9th. So the official Yellowstone Twitter account paid tribute to its star with a shoutout post. And people were quick to show their love for the Monica actress in the comments.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday! Can’t wait to see more of Monica and Kayce with their new baby making four!!” wrote @LociJane.

Happy Birthday to the actor who plays the best mom ever. — Meredith #IstandwithUkraine 🇺🇦🌻 (@MeredithJanik3) September 9, 2022

Asbille’s birthday comes almost two months to the day before Yellowstone’s Season 5 drops on Paramount +. And though the series is famous for keeping all spoilers under wraps, the actress may have accidentally teased that there are bad times ahead for Monica.

Monica is ‘Unfit’ For Pictures During a Season 5 Episode of ‘Yellowstone’

While Asbille and the rest of the cast met for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cole Hauser actor Luke Grimes admitted that the series took off between seasons 3 and 4. And he realized that was true when more and more fans began recognizing him out in public.

“ It’s so nice because you can tell they really are fans,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve seen that guy on TV.’ They love the show. And now it’s just more often. Way more often…You know, airports are weird now. Most restaurants are weird now.”

With those words, Kelsey Asbille jumped in to share her own fan experiences. And she told a story that inadvertently revealed that Monica will be in bad shape during at least one upcoming episode.

“I was in my, uh, well, no spoilers,” she started. “But I was unfit to be in a picture I’ll say. From Season 5. But, you know, you take pictures anyway. Because you’re really…you feel a certain level of gratitude that people have chosen to watch you in their homes and be so invested in these characters.”

While the actress didn’t give any further details about how she looked that day. We can assume that she was donning special effects makeup that made her look battered, bruised, or worse. Why else would she be “unfit” to appear in a photograph?

Kelly Reilly also gave a cryptic teaser this summer when she was chatting with Vulture. The Beth actress seems to have admitted that John Dutton will be successful in a bid for governor.

“So when he — I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you that,” she shared. “I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage. In a strange way, at the beginning of season five, Beth is probably at her most powerful. But how she toes the line of that is going to be interesting.”

Find out of either of these teasers turn out to be true when Yellowstone returns on November 13.