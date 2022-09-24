‘Yellowstone’ Fans Celebrate Ryan Actor Ian Bohen’s Birthday

Yellowstone star Ian Bohen is celebrating a big day today…his 46th birthday! And the showrunners from the wildly popular Kevin Costner-led modern western series were not about to let the day go unnoticed. Sharing the big moment with followers of the Yellowstone Twitter page wishing the actor a very happy day.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to @IanBohen!” the September 24 tweet notes. Of course, since Bohen has a legacy with the series portraying Dutton Ranch hand, Ryan, the post included a #YellowstoneTV hashtag.

And, many fans of the longtime actor were quick to wish him a very happy birthday to Bohen. Sharing their own “Happy Birthday” messages in the thread.

“Happy 46th Birthday Ian!!” one fan exclaims. “I hope you have a spectacular day surrounded by all your family and friends!!”

Another fan of the Yellowstone star shared a smiling pic of Bohen alongside a “Happy Birthday” message.

Now, Ian Bohen may be well-known now as his fan-favorite Yellowstone character, Ryan. After all, Bohen’s Ryan has been a big part of the Yellowstone cast for a while now, portraying a live-stock agent and Dutton ranch hand. However, fans of the actor know him well from another popular series, MTV’s Teen Wolf. In this series, Bohen portrays Peter Hale. A role he is reviving for the upcoming movie sequel to the classic series.

Ian Bohen Is Reprising His Popular Teen Wolf Role

Recently, it was announced that the upcoming revival of the popular MTV series Teen Wolf is adding a variety of original cast members to the upcoming project. Among these returning stars are Bohen and The First Family actress, Khylin Rhambo.

Bohen and Rhambo’s additions to the film follow the announcement that fellow Teen Wolf alums Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, and Amy Lin Workman will be joining the cast. The film is set to hit Paramount + later this year.

The series first hit MTV in 2011 and carried on as one of the most popular shows of the time through 2017. In the series, Bohen portrays Peter Hale while Rhambo played Mason Hewitt. While neither Bohen nor Rhambo ever officially “starred” in the series the roles of Hale and Hewitt were regularly returning characters.

Howling at this photo dump of Day 1 on the #TeenWolfMovie set. 🐺🎬 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/IEX7XEKFGF — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) March 21, 2022

“Howling at this photo dump of Day 1,” quips a Tweet from the Teen Wolf set earlier this year. “on the #TeenWolfMovie set.”

‘Terrifying Evil Has Emerged’ On Latest Teen Wolf Addition

According to the upcoming film’s official synopsis, the Teen Wolf cast, including star Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, will be dealing with forces far worse than the usual high-school issues. In this film a “terrifying evil has emerged,” and it’s up to the Teen Wolf crew to defeat it.

“But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall can gather both new allies,” the synopsis notes. “And reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.”