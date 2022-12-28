‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Most Upsetting Season 5 Scene So Far

We’re technically not even halfway through Yellowstone season 5, but already, series creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the show’s writers have put viewers through the wringer. As viewers await Yellowstone‘s return and the premiere of season 5’s midseason finale, fans have determined the most upsetting scene of the season so far.

Looper conducted a poll amid Yellowstone‘s holiday break and findings show that the top most-upsetting scene in season 5 so far isn’t even one of the most pivotal. Fans recalled the stray dog-shooting scene from episode six which is titled, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow & You.”

In total, the outlet reports 4.3 thousand Yellowstone fans responded to its poll, and of that massive tally, 60% said the scene at the Broken Rock Reservation, which shows federal Secret Service agents shooting stray dogs, was by far the most upsetting scene yet.

Realistically, outside the context of Yellowstone, many of us know that the Secret Service agents were only doing their job protecting the president, gunning down anything that might be a threat. However, Mo Brings Plenty’s dialogue with one of the fictional secret service members, where he explains that the strays are just people’s pets, heightens the intensity of the situation. And despite his warning, the agents continue to gun down the dogs.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Name Other Upsetting Scenes From Season 5 So Far

While Taylor Sheridan certainly intended for the aforementioned scene to be upsetting, we hope, for the sake of the show and our hearts, that there are no more scenes that gutwrenching in the near future. Still, while the majority of respondents deemed the dog-shooting scene most upsetting, others identified a handful of other troubling scenes.

One of the most obvious is the throwdown between Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton and Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. While some viewers were thrilled by the long-awaited confrontation, other fans found the way it played out disturbing. Of the poll’s respondents, 12% deemed this scene most upsetting.

The second scene that lost out to Yellowstone‘s dog-shooting scene came early in season 5, during the premiere in fact. Fans were brought to the edge of their seat as a pregnant and actively in-labor Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) and her son Tate (Brecken Merrill) got into a gnarly car crash involving a second vehicle and a buffalo. This scene received 19% of the votes.

The fourth and final scene in the poll was actually a flashback. While these have functioned as a prominent tool among Yellowstone season 5, Taylor Sheridan finally revealed how Rip, played by Cole Hauser, eventually received the brand that also dons the chests of Kayce Dutton, Lloyd Pierce, and the rest of the show’s ranch hands.

Fans met the late ranch hand Rowdy during the season premiere of Yellowstone, however, the character didn’t last long after he made inappropriate comments about teen Beth. Teen Rip, desperate to protect Beth’s reputation, gets into a fight with the older ranch hand and, inadvertently, kills him. This disturbing scene saw 9% of the poll’s votes.