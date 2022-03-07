‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate: Who’s the Most ‘Sincere’ Character?

With their favorite show currently on hiatus, fans of the hit series “Yellowstone” are discussing their top characters. If there is anything fans love more than watching “Yellowstone,” it’s talking about the Paramount Network series. Social media sites like Twitter and Instagram are full of “Yellowstone” lovers talking all things Dutton. Message board forum site Reddit has an entire subreddit dedicated to the modern western drama. You will find plenty of fellow “Yellowstone” enthusiasts on Reddit who want nothing more than to talk about the show. Reddit has established itself as the go-to site to immerse yourself in all things “Yellowstone.”

At a Glance

“Yellowstone” fans debate the most sincere character on the show in a Reddit forum.

Jimmy Hurdstrom, Kayce Dutton and Mo Brings Plenty are popular picks.

Fans discuss what makes a character more sincere than others.

In a recent Reddit thread, “Yellowstone” fans debate who is the most sincere character on the how. As you might expect, there are plenty of thoughts and opinions on this subject.

“I’d love to know what people feel about these very layered, very complex characters,” a Reddit user proclaims. “I ask because somewhere on another post I made, someone suggested they’re all bad. At this point, I find that to be a very rigid way of thinking. I also disagree. In fact, those I find to be the most sinister are not anyone from Dutton Ranch.”

“Yellowstone” fans have plenty of thoughts on just who the most sincere character on the show is. Among those getting votes are Mo Brings Plenty, Jimmy Hurdstrom, and Kayce Dutton.

“Walker, Jimmy, and Teeter seem to be the most genuinely good people on the show,” another Reddit user says. “I used to be on the fence on Lloyd, but something goes down between Lloyd and Walker later in the show. I really respected the way Lloyd handled and resolved it.”

Lloyd is another sincere character, according to fans who cite his “cowboy apology” to Walker as an example.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Character Sincerity on Reddit

A strong case for the most sincere character can be made for several “Yellowstone” figures. Fans also discuss the qualities that go into creating a sincere character such as loyalty, respect, and self-reliance.

“Of the main characters – I do truly think Kayce is a good man,” another fan says. “He is loyal to his father which is to be expected but he seems to have a good head on his shoulder and tries to do right by the people in his life. Whether it’s Rainwater, Jamie, Rip, Monica…Kayce has always been respectful of people.”

Ranch hand Walker also got several votes.

“Walker is the most sincere character on the show,” another Reddit user quips. “He did his time in prison and got caught up in the ranch. He seems to be a simple man.”