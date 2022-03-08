‘Yellowstone’ Fans Freak Out Seeing Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille at 2022 ACM Awards

Though “Yellowstone” news has been a bit quiet as of late, it doesn’t mean the stars are sitting idly by. In fact, both Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille attended the 2022 ACM awards show last night – and fans are going crazy over how amazing the two looked.

Both Grimes and Asbille rocked the red carpet with their simple, yet clean, looks. Asbille wore a form-fitting black dress with a few peek-a-boo slits. She wore sleek, straight hair and had the biggest smile stopping to pose for a photo with her on-screen husband.

Likewise, Grimes also got the look right with jeans, a button-up and a light brown jacket. Of course, he was also wearing cowboy boots to the awards ceremony.

If you recall, the Kayce Dutton actor isn’t just a good-hearted cowboy. In real life, he also has an affinity for music and loves to sing. Grimes plans on putting out his won country album sometime this year – so maybe he was getting a feel for the ACMs just in case he’s ever nominated in the future.

Fans of “Yellowstone” couldn’t help noticing how stunning the two actors looked as they walked the red carpet. In a post of Reddit, several people went crazy over Grimes. However, plenty of people gushed over Asbille as well.

“Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille helping host the ACM Awards. He is [fire],” the original poster states, leaving a photo of Grimes in his attire from the ACMs.

Fans of ‘Yellowstone’ Analyze Luke Grimes Future in Country Music

Several people were quick to jump in and say the Monica-actress was also looking amazing in her black dress. But focus quickly turned back to Luke Grimes.

“This was literally almost my caption. I’m obsessed with him. He’s so yummy,” the original poster responded to another person saying, “This man is [shining].”

Another person looks forward to Grimes pursuing country music and how that will affect the music world in the near future.

“Watched an interview with him and he said he is pursuing country music this year! I had no idea he could sing but I’m excited,” the person shared. A fan responds, “Yes! I saw that too. That is so exciting! I know he sang in a show called Outlaw Country years ago.”

One person from the thread chimes in about Asbille’s “Yellowstone” character. The fan is not thrilled with Monica as of late and shares it.

“Of course Monica sucks and she may not be the strongest actor, but Kelsey is also absolute fire. She is absolutely gorgeous,” the fan writes.

Whatever your opinion of the “Yellowstone” characters are, that could all change when season five of the show airs this year. Both Kayce Dutton and Monica are at a crossroads in their relationship. Kayce’s vision quest showed him an end to the pair’s marriage as a potential future. However, Monica’s just told her husband she’s pregnant with her second child.

If the two actors know their future, they didn’t show any sign of it at the ACM awards. Smiling ear to ear, both Grimes and Asbille just looked happy to be enjoying a night out amongst some of the best country artists around.