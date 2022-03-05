‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Going Nuts Over This Pic of Kelly Reilly & Bob Schwartz Actor Michael Nouri

“Yellowstone” stars Kelly Reilly and Michael Nouri recently got together for a photo op and it has fans in a frenzy. On “Yellowstone,” Kelly Reilly plays tough as nails cowgirl Beth Dutton and Michael Nouri plays Dutton’s former boss, Bob Schwartz. Though they are enemies on the hit Paramount Network series, Reilly and Nouri are good friends away from the set. Nouri took to social media recently to share a photo of him and his co-star sharing a moment together, and “Yellowstone” fans are all about it.

At a Glance

Michael Nouri’s new behind-scenes pic with Kelly Reilly

Explaining why Bob Schwartz and Beth Dutton had a major fallout

Looking back on Beth’s revenge on Bob

The photo from Yellowstone star Michael Nouri’s Instagram page got a lot of attention from fans. Several “Yellowstone” watchers took to the comments section to compliment Nouri and Kelly Reilly on the nice photo. “Lovely photo of both you,” one social media user says. “Perfect for both of you!” another fan says. “Yellowstone’ is my favorite show and you two are awesome. Can’t wait for the fifth season to get here.”

The Fallout Between Bob & Beth

It might be a little odd to see this pairing together in a photo as their “Yellowstone” characters don’t like each other very much. Michael Nouri plays Bob Schwartz who runs Schwartz and Meyer, an investment firm that once employed Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton.

Market Equities would eventually seize control of Schwartz and Meyer and then promptly send Beth out the door. Her parting gift was a brown package that turns out to be a bomb and nearly kills her once her assistant opens it.

She somehow survives the explosion. However, she did come out of it with a back full of scars.

That Intense Season 4 Scene Between Kelly Reilly & Michael Nouri

In a season full of memorable moments, one that sticks out with many fans is the moment Beth exacted revenge on Bob. After being fired by Schwartz and Myer, Beth Dutton joins forces with Market Equities, specifically the company CEO Caroline Warner. In return for her serves, beth is given the controlling interest in the investment firm. She goes straight to Bob Schwartz and fires him in the most Beth Dutton way possible.

It’s a fantastic scene that fans really loved. Kelly Reilly and Michael Nouri were excellent together and turned the scene into a spectacle.

With Season five now officially on the way, “Yellowstone” fans hope we get to see more of these fantastic actors sharing the screen. The show’s cast and crew will return to Montana in just a few months to begin filming the new season.