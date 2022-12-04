‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have a Lot to Say About the Preview for Season 5, Episode 5

On Sunday morning, Yellowstone fans were able to catch the teaser for the fifth episode of season 5. And following Jamie and Beth’s blow-up last week, the return of environmentalist Summer Higgins, and an investigation by the Fish and Wildlife Department following the shooting of national park wolves, fans sure have a lot to say.

"I think it's time we showed 'em what we do and how we do it." See you tonight at 8/7c. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/4XYRW3sx0W — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 4, 2022

The clip returns us to the same plotlines we left off with last week. Yellowstone fans get another peek at young John Dutton, played by actor Josh Lucas, atop a horse in front of the Yellowstone barn.

“The first Duttons to settle this valley—fightin’ was all they knew,” Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton tells us.

Moments later, we see Beth reengage in her battle with Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins after last week’s episode ended with the two female characters butting heads in the Duttons’ kitchen.

“She is not gonna help you, Dad,” Kelly Reilly‘s character tells John. “You have invited your worst enemy to sleep in your bed.”

Meanwhile, Jamie (Wes Bentley) faces off with the newest Yellowstone character, Sarah Atwood, as she fights to get Market Equities’ project back on track.

The final moments of the clip see John confide in Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler, “Cowards rule the world these days, Rip. I think it’s time we show them what we do and how we do it.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Diverse Reactions to Episode 5 Preview

As usual, the Yellowstone preview for the fifth episode of season 5 was intense. And it got fans talking in the comments.

Some fans started counting the hours until the episode premiere, while others reflected on the beauty of last week’s episode.

“Only 8 hours too LONG! Can’t Wait!” one fan gushed. Another added, “CANT WAIT !! Best show on, or has been, on TV !!”

Of the episode, “Horses in Heaven,” a third viewer said, “After watching last week’s most beautifully written episode and the amazing Native American inspired funeral ritual, I just don’t know if there can be a better episode to follow that one.”

Given the massive success Yellowstone has seen since originally debuting in 2018, there’s no doubt that creator Taylor Sheridan has even more meaningful, detailed scenes and episodes planned in the future. Be sure to tune in to tonight’s episode when it airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. EST.

Fans Demanding Writers Get Rid of Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins

While fans showed plenty of excitement for tonight’s episode overall, a feature clip from last week’s episode of Yellowstone, season 5 did not see much love at all.

The video features Summer Higgins and John Dutton when the new governor of Montana picks her up from prison. Before getting into the car with him, she’s sure to tell him that even though she’s gone a year without sex, “I’m still not f—ing you.”

The scene, according to multiple fans, added little to the episode, and those same fans argued Piper Perabo’s character adds nothing to the show overall.

One of them said, “How significant is this role? It seems like a waste of screentime.”

Another agreed, “Please get rid of this character.”

Well, hopefully, get to see what comes next for Summer when the new episode debuts later tonight.