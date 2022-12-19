‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Lots of Thoughts About Jamie’s New Relationship With Sarah Atwood

The Dutton family’s complications are only escalating as the fifth season of Yellowstone progresses, and fans are sounding off. John isn’t the only one in hot water, as Jamie (Wes Bentley) got himself into quite a predicament recently when he hooked up with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Oliveri), who is actually an attorney for Market Equities. Fans can’t seem to get over the white collar Dutton getting so easily seduced by the enemy. Or the fact that he has a scheme brewing against his family.

“This whole scene with Jamie is upsetting my stomach,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another Yellowstone watcher seems to imply that Sarah has a hold of something personal of Jame’s. “The woman got the griper of all grippers. Every scene Jamie is in deep Lmao,” they joked. Meanwhile, one fan can’t help but fear how this will all unfold for Jamie. “So Jamie’s going to let Sarah in to help him get the ranch away from John… he’s a fool for this one something bad is going to happen sooner than we think,” they Tweeted. Finally, another fan sees the writing on the wall for Jamie pulling a stunt like this against his family.

This story is developing.