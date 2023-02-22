‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Major Questions Over Resurfaced Pic of Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser & Luke Grimes

As questions continue to circulate about the future of Yellowstone, fans now have major questions over a newly resurfaced snapshot of Matthew McConaughey, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes.

In the pic, which was posed by a Yellowstone fan Instagram account. Grimes and Hauser are posing with McConaughey at a bar. “Wait a minute… when was this taken? The caption reads.

No one can pinpoint when the picture was taken. However, fans quickly pointed out that Hauser and McConaughey have been close since filming the 1993 comedy Dazed & Confused. “Not to be that guy, but if you read Matt’s book him and Cole have been friends since the Dazed and Confused days,” one fan stated. “Everyone should read it!”

Another fan did share that this could have been from a film festival but years ago. “This [is] from SXSW when the actors went and participated in a panel discussion. Probably 4-5 years ago…”

During a November 2020 interview with Vulture, Hauser opened up about his friendship with McConaughey. The Yellowstone actor stated that McConaughey because the “ultimate tour guide” while they were in downtown Austin for Dazed and Confused.

“Matthew was like, ‘C’mon guys, get out of your hotel room, let me take you down to the river,’” Hauser recalled. “You’d have these tubes, and you’d just throw a big cooler of beer in the middle, and you’d just float. It’s muggy and nasty in Austin during the summer, so to have a cool spring with a beer in your hand and beautiful girls cruising by? It was heaven on earth.”

McConaughey also shared in a separate interview that he, Hauser, and Rory Cochrane traveled around Europe after wrapping up Dazed & Confused.

Kevin Costner’s Litigator Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Yellowstone’ Exit

As previously reported, Kevin Costner’s litigator, Matthew Belloni, spoke out about the actor’s rumored Yellowstone exit. Earlier this month, gossip began to circulate about Costner allegedly planning to leave the hit series. Matthew McConaughey was also rumored to be joining the franchise.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Belloni stated. “It’s ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.”

Belloni further explained that everyone who knows anything about the actor is well aware that he is passionate about Yellowstone. [He] has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success,” Belloni continued.

Paramount has also weighed in about the rumors and addressed Bellini’s comments. “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series,” the reps reaffirmed. “And we hope that continues from here on out.”