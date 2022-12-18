‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Some Thoughts About the Midseason Finale Being Weeks Away

“Yellowstone” fans are notoriously outspoken about their favorite show, and now that we’re headed into the midseason finale, things are no different. The show’s official Twitter page announced that there are only two more episodes before “Yellowstone” takes a break for the holidays, and fans came out to support the show.

It wasn’t all mindless praise, though. There were opinions on both sides of the coin. Some were in support of the current season, while other fans shared their disappointment in the show so far.

Just two more episodes until the midseason finale. Don’t miss them! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/9QsXN0X9Fn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 18, 2022

“This show got famous and [is] starting to suck and be cheesy,” wrote one fan defiantly in the comments. Another person agreed that the past two episodes were boring, while another wrote, “This is the first time they’re doing a [mid] season finale. [That’s] lame.. so now we need to wait months for what? A few more episodes? I’ve heard they haven’t even filmed the other episodes.”

One fan came to the show’s defense, replying, “Bruh.. relax. They are literally off for 2 weeks. Christmas and New Years. Part two is 7 more episodes starting January 8th.” The initial commenter pulled out the receipts though, claiming, “No they aren’t. After these two episodes they are taking awhile off to film the second half of this season. The kid who plays Tate said in [an] interview they haven’t filmed the rest of this season yet.“

Another person was critical of this season as well, claiming that as a fan of the show, “Yellowstone” has let them down a bit. They tweeted, “Sorry but I’m a huge fan and have been completely disappointed starting with last season when they skipped over the whole recovery of the blowup. And now they are just filling time with parties and wrangling. Oh and Beth ridiculously fighting.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Divided On Midseason Finale Being Only Two Episodes Away

While some fans criticized “Yellowstone” for the lackluster season, others shared their love of the show under the original post.

“Hard to believe it’s the mid-season finale already,” one fan wrote. “The best show on TV love every season this season is incredible as well… Never miss an episode have watched the other seasons multiple times.”

Another fan was critical, but seemed to have some hope for the rest of the season. “I hope it gets alot better!” they wrote. “So far this season has been a big snooze.”

So, there seems to be some back and forth between fans on whether or not this “Yellowstone” season is worth the time. I expect things are going to ramp up in the last half of the season and just explode into something unrealistic yet thrilling. The official “Yellowstone” Twitter gave us a peek at what could be coming: an “impeachable offense” from John Dutton. Can he keep his seat as Montana governor, or are the pieces lining up to strip him of his power so soon?