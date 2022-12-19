‘Yellowstone’ Fans Lose It Seeing Zach Bryan Performing ‘Motorcycle Drive By’ and ‘Summertime Blues’ During Episode 7

Is there any way for Yellowstone to up its music game after this? Fans lost it as Zach Bryan appeared in Episode 7 tonight. The country music star performed two of his songs “Motorcycle Drive By” and “Summertime Blues.” For a show that has had some great performances in the past, this one might be the most memorable.

Taylor Sheridan really knows how to appeal to his fanbase. When you get an intersection of Yellowstone with musical acts like Bryan, it makes for an unforgettable moment. His music has been on the show before, and now he and his music were on full display together during Sunday’s episode.

The folks at Yellowstone know exactly how massive this is. The Oklahoma singer-songwriter has a style and sound that matches the show perfectly. It all made for a very special appearance and episode.

This week is super special. We get @zachlanebryan's music AND Zach Bryan! #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 19, 2022

We can’t just ignore the fact that Zach Bryan is still on a rocket ship of success that refuses to stop. Getting onto a show starring Kevin Costner was probably not something Bryan imagined himself doing when he was in the Navy. Now, he’s arguably country’s biggest name. It just doesn’t stop.

This is a developing story…