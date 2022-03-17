‘Yellowstone’ Fans Pit Beth Dutton Against ‘1883’s Elsa: Which One Is the Better Character?

“Yellowstone” fans are pitting Beth and Elsa Dutton against each other in an online popularity battle of fierce females.

Beth Dutton is a primary protagonist of the original “Yellowstone” series, while Elsa Dutton is a character on the “1883” prequel. Fans of both series have taken to online forum site Reddit to discuss which of the Dutton ladies is the greatest.

As you would expect from fans of the hit Paramount Network series, the debate among viewers is a strong one. Some Reddit users believe Beth Dutton is the far superior of the two characters. Others believe Elsa Dutton’s short run on “1883” makes her a much more lovable character. There are no right or wrong answers here, just “Yellowstone” fans enjoying some spirited debate.

“Just finished ‘Yellowstone’ and started ‘1883,”‘ the thread creator says. “Incredible show, but Elsa is annoying. I have two episodes left and the show is incredible. I love Yellowstone a little more and became a fan of that show. Is it just me? Am I wrong? Is anyone else thinking that too?”

As you would expect, “Yellowstone” fans have plenty to say about the Beth Dutton vs. Elsa Dutton debate. “If you can tolerate Beth and Monica you surely can tolerate Elsa,” a Redditor chimes.

“I like both Beth and Elsa and they are two of my favorite characters on any show going right now,” another fan says in response. “I can see why some people might be turned off by Beth though. She is a little rough around the edges. Elsa seems really likable…but that’s just me.”

“If I have to pick one, I would pick Beth over Elsa,” another Reddit user says. “Beth is a total badass, but Elsa can be a bit much to handle at times.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Discuss Differences Between Beth and Elsa Dutton

One key difference between the two ladies is that Beth’s storyline will continue while Elsa’s will not. She perishes in the final episode of “1883” to the dismay of fans. Beth, on the other hand, is still quarreling with her own family with no end in sight. Still, both Beth and Elsa Dutton have made big impressions upon “Yellowstone” universe followers.

“Just remember Elsa is barely a teenager discovering the world,” a Reddit user remarks. “By the end, it will hit like a train.”

“Elsa is perfect in my book,” another says. “Better than Beth. Beth’s hatred for Jamie is so damn annoying.”

“The difference is that ‘1883’ is about Elsa Dutton and her journey,” a fan proclaims. “‘Yellowstone isn’t about Beth Dutton even though she wants it to be all about her. Beth isn’t the main character of ‘Yellowstone,’ her father is.”

Regardless of which side you fall on in this debate, “Yellowstone” fans can all agree that we can’t wait to see what’s next.