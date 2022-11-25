‘Yellowstone’ Fans Post Hot Takes About the Show During Thanksgiving Weekend Marathon

Yellowstone fans are absolutely jonesing for the next all-new episode of season five, however, in the meantime, many of them are spending their Thanksgiving weekend binging the last four seasons. As fans across the country relive all of Yellowstone‘s best moments from the past four years or so, many of them have taken to social media with their hot takes.

As usual, Yellowstone fans had some insightful thoughts about Beth Dutton actress Kelly Reilly. Reflecting on the character’s development since the Western debuted in 2018, one fan wrote, “Kelly Reilly is always the cutest babe. She’s the complete opposite of Beth Dutton and that says how amazing of an actress she really is. Crazy that she still hasn’t gotten any recognition for this role.”

Another Yellowstone fan had a much simpler observation:

Yellowstone is Sons of Anarchy with cowboys and horses. #YellowstoneTV — Blue Check🌻 (@reddysanding) November 25, 2022

A second fan argued that Yellowstone is the same show as Sons of Anarchy, only with cowboys and horses. That said, whether or not you believe that to be true, Yellowstone is still cable’s No. 1 drama.

Other fans took a more hostile approach toward another of the series’ longtime regulars. They wrote, “My list of #YellowstoneTV characters that the storyline sucks and they spend way too much time on and they should kill off: 1. Monica.”

While fans have voiced their grievances with Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille, in the past, she actually has a crucial storyline this season and one that potentially ties into the fate of the Dutton legacy. So, hope as one may, it’s highly unlikely Yellowstone writers will kill off Monica any time soon.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Voice Their Thoughts About Young Rip Wheeler in Season 5

We’ve run into young Rip Wheeler actor Kyle Red Silverstein in past seasons of Yellowstone before, however, with Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) now married in the present, the flashbacks the younger version of the character shares with young Beth have become even more prominent. As we wait for the next new episode of Yellowstone to premiere, fans began offering their thoughts about young Rip Wheeler on Instagram.

Yellowstone‘s official Instagram account recently posted a photo of Silverstein in character and wrote, “Here for Rip Wheeler in any decade.”

Fans enthusiastically shared their agreement in the comments, many of whom pointed out just how much the young actors that play some of our favorite characters have grown recently.

One Yellowstone fan wrote, “All the youngsters have grown over this past season into young men and young [lady] aka Beth..great young actors all Emmy worthy.”

Another fan argued, “Couldn’t of (sic) picked a better young Rip.”

One other fan praised the Yellowstone Instagram account’s managers. They gushed, “You guys post the best pictures of the cast and the beautiful landscape and sky. Chefs kiss.”

Tune in to the next new episode of Yellowstone Season 5 when it airs Sunday, November 27th on Paramount Network.