‘Yellowstone’ Fans Raise Red Flags After Kevin Costner’s Curious Absence From Recent Announcement

Season five of Yellowstone is quickly approaching, and fans are excited to see Kevin Costner reprise his role as John Dutton. To whet fans’ whistles, the show announced a new board game that folks will be able to play along with. Yellowstone is getting its’ own version of Monopoly. But the likeness of Kevin Costner is missing from the game, it seems. Fans are crying foul. Check out the announcement and the art work below.

“Go directly to the Yellowstone TV shop. Do not pass go. Pre-order Yellowstone Monopoly at the link in our bio, available Oct. 10!” the show’s official Instagram account captioned the post.

Beth and Jamie and Rip are there. So are Kayce and Monica. One of the locations on the game board is their home. Another is the Painted Horse Casino & Hotel.

But where is Kevin Costner? He’s the star of the show! Fans weren’t having it.

“Where is Kevin Costner? I won’t buy it without seeing him. He’s the whole show,” wrote one concerned fan.

“Love the concept, but can you guys explain why Costner isn’t on the board more or less front and center???? Blasphemy,” said another.

Cast member Denim Richards was excited about the new game, though.

“Game night just [got] better..although instead of “go directly to jail” it should be “go directly to the train station” lol. but then I guess that player would never be able to come back into the game,” he joked.

Other fans were excited the game arrived in time for Christmas.

“Just took care of my Christmas present to ME! But Denim Richards is correct. Should be GO TO THE TRAIN STATION instead of GO TO JAIL,” replied another fan.

Kevin Costner is Gearing Up for the Fifth Season of ‘Yellowstone’

We’re not far from the new season of Yellowstone now. The fifth season debuts on November 13, and it features several new characters. There has been speculation that Kevin Costner’s John Dutton may run for governor of Montana. This fall the show will be joined by two more series that will be part of the Taylor Sheridan universe. 1923 serves as another Yellowstone prequel, joining 1883. The new series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and it’ll focus on another generation of Duttons that are navigating the Great Depression and Prohibition, among other trials of the 20s. The series debuts in December.

Tulsa King also joins the roster. It’s a mob-themed show set in the middle of America and it stars Sylvester Stallone. The show debuts the same night that Yellowstone arrives in November. It’s going to be a monster night of television on Paramount.