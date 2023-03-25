‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rally on Social Media After Ben Affleck Reveals J-Lo’s Rip and Beth Obsession

Ben Affleck recently revealed that his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has an obsession with Yellowstone’s epic Beth and Rip love story. And because every other fan understand exactly how she feels, they quickly stepped up to defend her honor.

Affleck’s comments come from an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. While the bulk of the chat surrounded the actor’s new movie, Air, alongside his friend Matt Damon, the social media headline reads, “Ben Affleck revealed he and wife, Jennifer Lopez, watch Yellowstone and she’s ‘drawn to’ Rip and Beth romance.”

When Yellowstone shared the article, it wrote “Literally same,” which is basically what dozens of people wrote in the comment section.

“As she should be,” one person wrote.

“Welcome to the crowd JLo,” added another. “We’ve been obsessed for years.”

“Beth and Rip all the way,” cheered another fan.

“Everyone is drawn to Rip and Beth,” someone else commented.

During the interview in question, Ben Affleck playful noted that he’s “Kind of disturbed” that J-Lo “really like’s” Yellowstone, and he hinted that he feels that way because of her respect for the particular love story.

“Jen showed me a clip of [Beth] off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich,” he said. “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’ I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'”

Interestingly, Affleck, Damon, and Hauser have all worked together in the past. The trio starred in School Ties and Good Will Hunting. Affleck and Hauser also both appeared in Dazed and Confused.

The comments stemmed from well-meaning banter, and Affleck and Damon made that clear by sharing their deep respect for Hauser as both a person and an actor. They both knew it was only a matter of time before he made it big.

“To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star,” said Damon. “When we worked with him, he was 16, and I’ll never forget. We were driving back into Boston and we were leaving set for the first week, and we’re like, ‘Who’s the best actor here?’ and both of us at the same time were like ‘Hauser.’…He was pure, raw talent. Just the sweetest soul.”