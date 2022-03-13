‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rank All Four Seasons: Which Is the Favorite?

Yellowstone fans rank their favorite seasons. There are so many storylines through the show’s first four seasons that stir up memories. As Yellowstone fans knuckle down and rank their favorite seasons, which ones will they give a thumbs up or a thumbs down? A lot of the seasons obviously have John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, right in the middle of stuff. Throw in Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, and Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley, and you have a Yellowstone pot of fun.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rank Seasons As They Look Over Characters

An initial poster to a thread on Reddit writes: “What were your thoughts on season four as a whole? In what order would you rank the four seasons individually? What are your hopes and theories going into season five?” One Yellowstone fan votes: “I love season 4. Just cause of Beth and Rip. I [It spl] is really hard to rank the seasons. Cause all seasons have good and bad points.” Rip refers to Rip Wheeler, Beth’s new husband, played by Cole Hauser.

Then this one provides a specific vote across all four seasons. The Redditor writes: “2-4-3-1. I put one last because there is so many dumb s**t happening. The shark jumping for me was the agent that got impaled on the fence… I mean we already have a bear, and 2 Chinese dead… You really needed to put something that unbelievable in that season already?”

This fan votes for Season 3 as their favorite as Yellowstone fans rank seasons. “Season 4 had some highs and lows. My favorite season is 3 because of the touch of nature (summer camp) but also the end. It was incredible. As for theories. I don’t wanna cross too much of 1883 but it kind of changed my perspective for S5. It should be interesting but I’m starting to think this story doesn’t end so happy :/”.

Season 1 Gets Down Vote From Fan After Finishing Season 4

Well, another fan puts Season 1 at the bottom. “Just finished season 4 today. I agree it had highs and lows. Completely lost interest in kayce by the last episode. I like carter and his dynamic with the other characters. I would rank them 3,4/2 (tie) and 1 in last place.” Kayce refers to Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes.

Another Yellowstone fan that ranks seasons had this to say. The Redditor writes: “I’d put Seasons 1, 2, and 4 on equal footing as excellent. Season 3 was a slight dip. I didn’t enjoy Season 4 as it was airing, but on rewatches, and seeing 1883 I understand why they did what they did. I love this show.”