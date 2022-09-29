‘Yellowstone’ Fans React to New Character ‘Brunette Beth’ in Season 5 Trailer

Fans have been waiting quite a long time for the fifth season of Yellowstone to arrive. Sure, we still have nearly two months to wait for the hit western series’ two-hour premiere in November. However, showrunners are giving us a little taste of what we can expect as the first trailer for the Kevin Costner-led series dropped earlier today (Thursday, September 29).

And with this trailer fans are meeting some new characters set to star in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western series. This addition comes as 1883’s Dawn Olivieri joins the cast as “corporate shark” Sarah Atwood. She may be new to the series, but fans already have big opinions about Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood. Many are even calling her the “brunette Beth.”

Fans React To Yellowstone Fifth Season Trailer Hilariously Dubbing Former 1883 Star “Brunette Beth”

In a recent Reddit post featuring the brand-new sneak peek into Yellowstone’s fifth season some fans point out the similarities between Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood to Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton.

“Just LOL at Brunette Beth,” one Redditor quips in response to the long-awaited season five trailer. This Yellowstone fan adds that Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood even has a look similar to Reilly’s popular character.

“Even has the same wardrobe and unkempt hair,” the commenter notes. However, this commenter is quick to note that they aren’t too sure about this addition to the series noting “I love Beth despite Beth being Beth but there can be only one.”

“I said the same thing!” a fellow Redditor quickly agrees.

“A brunette Beth,” this Yellowstone fan adds noting that they agree that Beth Dutton isn’t a character that can easily be replicated. “Like you said, there can only be one!”

Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood Is Bringing Some Drama To The Boardroom

Now, this is a hilarious take on Sarah Atwood. Although, this is likely a sign of things to come as the show’s fifth season hits the airwaves. Yellowstone has long had a propensity for taking storylines including rivalries and showdowns well beyond levels we could have ever imagined. Could the clear similarities between these two unapologetic women be the source of some of the upcoming season’s bigger storylines?

At one point in the season 5 trailer, Olivieri watches her boss Jacki Weaver’s Caroline Warner lose her cool shouting “This f***ing family!” before pitching a tumbler full of – what we can only assume – top-of-the-line spirits at the wall, shattering it completely.

“I love it when she gets mad,” we hear Atwood smugly quip as she sits atop a boardroom table. “It means I’m going to make a lot of money.”