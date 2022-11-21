‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits

Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” Beth made a deal to sell Schwartz & Meyer’s land and turn it into a conservation easement. This severely threw a wrench in Market Equities’ plans. Additionally, they were suing Beth, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement, among other things. Then Beth went and made this deal. Caroline was furious.

Essentially, she’s being asked to go back to New York, and fans are thrilled. Caroline Warner wasn’t exactly a popular character with fans. One tweeted, “Bye bye Caroline!!” While another wrote, “send her ass back to NY.”

This is a developing story…