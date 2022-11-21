‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rejoice After Major Character Seemingly Exits

Fans are rejoicing after it seems like Caroline Warner has taken her leave from “Yellowstone.” Beth made a deal to sell Schwartz & Meyer’s land and turn it into a conservation easement. This severely threw a wrench in Market Equities’ plans. Additionally, they were suing Beth, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement, among other things. Then Beth went and made this deal. Caroline was furious.
Bye bye Caroline!! #YellowstoneTV— Erica Nealon (@nealon35) November 21, 2022
Essentially, she’s being asked to go back to New York, and fans are thrilled. Caroline Warner wasn’t exactly a popular character with fans. One tweeted, “Bye bye Caroline!!” While another wrote, “send her ass back to NY.”
This is a developing story…