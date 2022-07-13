‘Yellowstone’ Fans Sound Off on Angela Blue Thunder Actress Q’Orianka Kilcher’s Reported Fraud Charges

When the news broke about Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher being charged with disability fraud, fans were taken aback. The actress is charged with allegedly collecting disability payments while also working on the hit Taylor Sheridan series. With two felony counts related to worker’s compensation fraud, it’s a serious situation for all involved.

Of course, fans have reacted. It has made the rounds online and just about everyone has found out at this point. If you’re a fan that frequents the message boards and online communities for Yellowstone then you probably found out immediately. The folks over on the show’s subreddit page were quick to discuss.

The post was titled “Perhaps now we know what happened to ‘Angela Blue Thunder.'” That is the name of Kilcher’s character that appeared four times in Season 3 of the series.

“Did she think she wasn’t going to get caught? She claimed she was too injured to work, then goes and gets a job on a popular TV show,” u/89Rae replied.

There were many fans that were unhappy with the news. She still has to go to court and it seems as though she’ll be fighting the charges after her not-guilty plea in May.

“This makes me angry. There are so many people who truly need stability or help and have trouble getting it,” another fan replied.

“Infuriating and ignorant! It’s SO difficult to get any type of disability, home health, health rehabilitation, PT, OT, speech for most of the population, and out-of-pocket cost is simply not something most people can afford even if they could set it up.”

The 32-year-old actress was investigated by the California Department of Insurance after she collected $96,838 in disability payments in 2019.

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Will Go to Court

It was back on May 27 when Kilcher went to court for arraignment. There, she pleaded not guilty to both counts that are being charged against her. This is going to likely go to court and there will be a lengthy process involved. The state has its case ready, though. Afterward, Kilcher’s attorney commented.

“As such, Ms. Klicher will vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse,” Michael Becker said.

The alleged injury happened while Kilcher was working on Dora and the Lost City of Gold. While in a production vehicle, an incident occurred that led her to have neck and shoulder pain. The supposed injury happened in October of 2018 and it wasn’t until October 2019 that Kilcher sought out treatment and workers’ compensation.

The California Department of Insurance says that between July 2019 and October 2019, Kilcher worked on Yellowstone. This story is just starting. It seems that there will be more to come in the future.