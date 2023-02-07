‘Yellowstone’ Fans Sound Off With Heated Reactions About Rumors of Show’s Cancellation

The Yellowstone Instagram page was wishing fans a “Happy Tuesday” this morning, February 7 telling followers that it’s time to “get to work.” However, a lot of commenters are wondering about the show’s dedication to this concept at the moment after hearing the shocking news that the series may be coming to an abrupt end.

The Tuesday morning Insta post features a clip where Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is giving Finn Little’s Carter some of his legendary tough love as the young ranch hand works on his Tuesday chores. “God didn’t add extra daylight to Tuesday Carter,” Rip Wheeler growls at Carter as Little’s character struggles to keep up with the chore demands on the iconic Yellowstone ranch.

“Now let’s go, man!” Wheeler says to the boy as Carter preps one of the Dutton ranch’s many horses for a ride. “Go get his f***in’ saddle,” Rip says. “Let’s move this along.”

It’s a perfect Tuesday metaphor for any Yellowstone fans. We are into the work week by now…however, many of us are still finding our groove like poor Carter as we head into the new week.

But, there is a lot more than this shout-out to “Tuesday feels” that fans are feeling in response to the Instagram post. Soon, a thread of heated comments emerges on the post regarding rumors that the Taylor Sheridan-created neo-Western TV series may be coming to an end.

Fans Sound Off On Yellowstone Cancelation Rumors In New Insta Post

As fans were watching fan-favorite Rip Wheeler being perfectly Rip in the Insta post, many decided this was the perfect time to address concerns surrounding yesterday’s bombshell news.

“Well, they said today that Kevin Costner might be leaving as he’s [too] busy with other projects,” one commenter notes in the thread.

“Y’all just gonna keep posting like all these Kevin Costner articles aren’t going around?” asks another Yellowstone fan in the Insta comments.

“Address it and let us know he ain’t going anywhere,” the comment continues. “No John,Rip, or Beth no Yellowstone PERIOD!”

“Hopefully you can work things out with Kevin Costner’s shooting schedule because the rumor has him leaving the show after this year,” another Yellowstone viewer says. “I will stop watching if this happens.”

Was Kevin Costner Meant To Be On The Hit Paramount Series For So Many Seasons?

One fan, however, points out something that could explain the rumors surrounding the hit series right now. According to this Insta user, Yellowstone wasn’t supposed to be on the air for “this many seasons.”

This fan shares that they see that the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan is “on a hot streak right now.”

“He’s going to ride it for all it’s worth,” the fan says. “I do think he’s spreading himself a bit thin. I can tell the difference when he was writing in Season One and then he started having other writers help him. It was never supposed to last as long as it has.”

Another fan spoke to rumors that another famous face from the big screen, Matthew McConaughey, would be stepping into the series if Costner steps aside. However, this Yellowstone watcher wasn’t big on this idea.

“Definitely won’t watch anything [Yellowstone] related that potentially has [Mr.] Rom Com wannabe governor in love with the sound of his own voice [Matthew McConaughey] in it,” the Instagram User says. It’s like casting Beto [O’Rourke] as John Dutton.”