‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Speculating Kristen Bell Could Join the Show After Meeting Luke Grimes

Could Kristen Bell be joining the cast of Yellowstone? A photo of her and Luke Grimes embracing has many fans shouting “Yes!”

“Oh my gosh! Are you now going to be on Yellowstone? Favorite show ever and it will even be better if you are on it!” asks Yellowstone fan Hayley on one of Kristen Bell’s latest Instagram posts. But why is this fan, along with hundreds of others, talking about the Frozen and The Good Place actress joining television’s #1 show? Observe:

That’s right, Kirsten Bell has a fantastic photo of herself and Luke Grimes (Yellowstone‘s Kayce Dutton) embracing up on her official Instagram. And for those shouting “Hey! Bell is married to Dax Shepherd!” – don’t fret. The photo was originally posted by Shepherd himself.

“Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don’t blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes.” Dax Shepherd captioned the original photo on his official Instagram. But it wasn’t until Bell reposted the shot that Yellowstone fans went ballistic.

“Sister wives? Nah, let’s go with Brother husbands. @lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive. We’re all Duttons now!!” the actress captioned her repost.

Could Kristen Bell Be Joining the Cast of ‘Yellowstone’? Photo with Luke Grimes Appears to Be in Missoula, Montana!

Which begs the question on every fans’ mind: Could Kristen Bell be joining the cast of Yellowstone? There’s no official word as of yet, but if she isn’t, then she and the Yellowstone social team are having a blast regardless.

“Welcome to the Yellowstone,” the show’s official Instagram commented on her photo with Grimes.

“I’m thrilled to be here. Pls saddle up my horse,” Bell replied.

“We’re on it!!” the show replies.

All fun and games, sure. But as one fan points out, the image of Bell and Grimes appears to be in downtown Missoula, Montana. And Yellowstone Season 5 is, in fact, scheduled for filming this month in Missoula. So Bell either stopped by for a hug with Luke Grimes… Or she’s set to appear in the biggest show on television later this year!

“Oh my gosh I have to watch the show now my wife is going to be so excited you’re on it,” replies another fan to the Instagram banter.

“YES OMG OMG OMG BOTH FAVORITES COLLIDING!! I never imagined this and I’m so freakin ready!!” echoes fan Tia, followed by a “best news ever. Cannot wait to see you on the ranch!!!” from Yellowstone fan Chrissy.

Are these fans simply jumping to conclusions? Or is Kristen Bell filming for the show as she’s in Missoula, MT? Only time (or an official announcement from Paramount) will tell.