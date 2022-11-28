‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Furious About Extremely High Commercial Volume

Yellowstone fans are excited about new episodes, but they don’t appreciate the ongoing issue of the increased volume of commercials. The Dutton family, fronted by John Dutton, is always under attack from those who desire their land. This includes developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. The hit show (co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson) follows the Duttons as they fight to keep control of the largest ranch in the contiguous United States.

Yellowstone has been a slow burn hit, gaining viewers each season. The show has eclipsed former rating powerhouses like The Walking Dead in recent years. Still, even this devoted fanbase has its limits. Sunday night’s episode of the fan-favorite show was interrupted by a lot of commercials, which caused volume spikes and annoyance among viewers. Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Why do you play commercials at double the volume of your show? Isn’t that illegal @FCC?”, the disgruntled fan tweeted. They were not alone in this assessment. “Omg @paramount can barely hear actors on #yellowstone but ad volume is insane. About to give it up,” another fan wrote.

The volume jumping up during commericals has been an ongoing issue for Yellowstone fans. One diehard viewer even appealed to the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, for help in the matter. “@elonmusk can you help out with the volume issues at @paramountnet ? I’m sure all @Yellowstone viewers would appreciate it.”

Searching for ‘Yellowstone’ across different streaming services can be a pain.

Anyone who regularly watches TV is used to commercial breaks, but with more and more shows moving to streaming platforms, there has been a decrease in the number of commercials during live broadcasts. This can be quite jarring for viewers who are used to long stretches of uninterrupted programming.

Bob Bakish, Paramount Global President and CEO, called the timing of NBCUniversal’s 2020 acquisition of the U.S. rights to Yellowstone “unfortunate.” The show had improved reception, viewership, and popularity in its later seasons.

Fans of Yellowstone have been bewildered as to why the show is not on Paramount’s streaming service, given that spinoffs are being produced for it. What people don’t realize is that you can watch seasons of Yellowstone on Paramount Network’s apps and website by signing in with yourTV provider (although a cable subscription may be required).

U.S. digital entertainment stores sell full episodes and seasons of Yellowstone, with new episodes available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video in Canada the day after their initial broadcast on Paramount Network. Starting with season 5, it will be moved to Paramount+ in Canada and the UK, and to SkyShowtime. New episodes will be released day-of in the U.S., and the following day everywhere else.