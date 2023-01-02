‘Yellowstone’ Fans Still Having Trouble Figuring Out How to Watch Ahead of Midseason Finale

With Yellowstone season 5 midseason finale airing today (January 1st), fans were still having trouble figuring out how to watch the highly anticipated episode.

Yellowstone fans took to Twitter to discuss how to watch the latest episode. “Can someone please explain how/where to watch 5th season?” one fan asked. “It’s not on Paramount. Is it on Philo? Why is this so difficult to stream?”

Another fan questioned why they are paying for Paramount+ when the new season isn’t available on the streaming service. “I pay for paramount + but can’t stream the new season of Yellowstone? How the hell does that make sense?”

Although Paramount airs Yellowstone on its network, the series’ streaming home is Peacock. However, the new season won’t make its debut on Peacock until a few months after the season ends. Other streaming services such as FuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Philo also offer to stream the new season. Amazon also offers the option for fans to purchase individual episodes or the complete season.

Kevin Costner Shared His Thoughts About the Season 5 ‘Yellowstone’ Scripts By Saying the Show is Going In ‘The Right Direction’

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2022, Kevin Costner discussed Yellowstone season five scripts and how he truly feels about the TV series.

“The foot is down on the gas pedal,” the Yellowstone star declared. “It’s holding up the way the first four seasons did. So, I was really happy about that.”

Costner also said that he felt that the Yellowstone cast and crew are going in the right direction. “It’s not so easy to catch a high point. It’s not easy to stay there. And I think the writing is really saying at a level that’s important.”

Along with Costner, Ryan Bingham, who plays ranch hand Walker on Yellowstone, admitted to the media outlet he has no idea what’s in store for his character in the new season.

“I am so surprised where this thing goes one minute to the next,” the Yellowstone castmate explained. “Most times you get the script, like, the day before you go shoot a scene, and then [showrunner Taylor Sheridan] will rewrite it on the spot. I’ve kind of given up on trying to have expectations or knowing what things are gonna be about, because it can all change last minute.”

With Yellowstone midway through its fifth season, the series’ new spinoff, 1932, recently premiered in mid-December. The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as that generation’s Duttons. The show follows the first spinoff, 1883, in which Tim McGraw and Faith Hill played the lead.

1923’s description reads, “The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.”