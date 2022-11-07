‘Yellowstone’ Fans Were Thoroughly Impressed by Chris Pratt’s Halloween Costume

Film and TV actor Chris Pratt may be the face of some of our favorite characters. However, the longtime actor stepped into the role of another star this Halloween with a spot-on Yellowstone costume. The costume was so perfect that we all are ready to greet Pratt with a “welcome to the ranch!”

The Jurassic World star certainly nailed his Yellowstone Rip Wheeler costume and fans are absolutely loving it.

Chris Pratt Wows In His Yellowstone Getup While His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Garden Fairy Look

It was a fun Halloween in the Pratt/Schwarzenegger household, and thankfully Chris Pratt shared it all on his Instagram page. In the post, the two show off their Halloween costumes. Katherine Schwarzenegger was dressed up as a garden fairy. She wore butterfly wings to match the couples’ daughters who were dressed up as a butterfly and a bumblebee.

Christ Pratt, However, took things a little further going full fandom as he dressed up as Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone. And the Guardians of the Galaxy star nailed the entire look sporting the perfect Rip get-up. This, of course, includes a black denim jacket, black button-down, black cowboy hat, black boots, slim-fit jeans, and a belt buckle.

Chris Pratt’s costume was so perfect that even Maria Schriver, Katherine’s mom thought Pratt was Cole Hauser himself at first!

“Really had @mariashriver thinking you were @colehauser22 when we walked in the house,” Katherine comments about the costume.

Fans React To Chris Pratt’s Mind-Blowing Rip Wheeler Costume

Fans were quick to respond to Chris Pratt’s mind-blowing costume of Cole Hauser’s Yellowstone character Rip Wheeler. One commenter couldn’t help but bring up Pratt’s own fan-favorite role as Owen in the wildly popular Jurassic World franchise. In the comment, the fan likens Rip Wheeler’s ranching duties to the duties Pratt’s Owen faced while training the prehistoric dinos in the film series.

“Chris: You know, darling, today I won’t teach you how to rope cattle,” the fan quips in the Instagram comment. “I’ll teach you how to rope a parasaurolophus.”

Other fans called for Chris Pratt to finally get a cameo on Yellowstone, noting that the star certainly has the look down pat!

“@yellowstone We need a @prattprattpratt cameo!” one fan notes. Another one comments in all caps “HIRE HIM ILL CRY”.

Some commenters note that the addition of Pratt to the Paramount + series would likely bring even more viewers to the already wildly popular TV drama series. One commenter says “@yellowstone if you hire him I’d never miss an episode.”