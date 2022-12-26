‘Yellowstone’ Fans Upset After No New Episode Airs on Christmas Day

It’s no secret that Yellowstone fans are a passionate bunch. After an impossibly long wait, Season 5 finally arrived in mid-November. But just as the drama was reaching a crescendo, the series skipped a week.

The December 18 episode (Episode 7) aired as normal. As this week’s episode happened to fall on Christmas Day, however, fans are forced to wait until January 1 for the newest chapter of the Dutton’s story. And to say they’re unhappy about the delay would be an understatement. Many took to social media to express their disappointment in the decision to skip this week’s visit to Yellowstone Ranch.

I don’t care if it’s Christmas, I want my new episode of Yellowstone, and I want it now!!!! pic.twitter.com/85o512IhOT — Mattie🌞 (@MattiePattyy) December 26, 2022

“No Yellowstone tonight so I guess it’s yet another football game,” one fan wrote in dismay. “Paramount plus, why are you repeating Yellowstone and 1923 very disappointing, another agreed. “No new Yellowstone tonight?? Crappy,” complained a third. “Smh at no new episode tonight,” a displeased fan chimed in.

Though the Dutton withdrawals are real, Paramount reps have assured that the mid-season finale, Season 5, Episode 8, will be more than worth the wait. Unfortunately, however, the New Year’s Day episode will be the last for a while, as it marks the beginning of the series’ winter hiatus. Premiere dates of Episodes 9-14 of Yellowstone have yet to be announced.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Receives Mixed Reviews So Far

While it’s true that Yellowstone fans are unsure of what to do with themselves with their weekly dose of Dutton, some have called Season 5 a misstep for the beloved series. “Worst season by far,” one user wrote. “No plot. No storyline. Straight up soap opera in a hay field. Long deep stares at the end of each scene with melancholy BS.”

“Taylor [Sheridan] has too many irons in the fire,” they continued. “His star player is getting benched while he works on other projects.”

Despite the mixed reviews, Yellowstone, of course, still has a highly dedicated fanbase. Maybe the second half of Season 5 will win over those feeling somewhat let down by the newest batch of episodes.