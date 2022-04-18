‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Watching ‘Outer Range’ While Waiting for Season 5: Here’s What They’re Saying

Prime Video’s newest neo-Western series “Outer Range” aired its first two episodes on Friday, April 15, and “Yellowstone” fans seem to really be getting into it. The genre-bending show touches on Western themes that “Yellowstone” fans love. There are land disputes and rodeo content, while also providing something for fans of supernatural and psychological elements. It’s crossing over shows like “Yellowstone” and the more wholesome “Heartland” with shows like “Twin Peaks” and “The Twilight Zone.”

The series follows Royal Abbott as he discovers the mysteries behind a large black void in his west pasture. He’s confronted by the secrets of the world, fate, religion, and the unknown. In the first episode, “The Void,” a backpacker named Autumn wanders onto the ranch, wanting to camp there for a few days. Royal reluctantly agrees, but things start to get weird once she settles in. The Abbott family is already dealing with a personal tragedy–the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca–now add on a mysterious void and a weird squatter, plus threats from long-time rival and neighbor Wayne Tillerson, and things are gearing up to be edge-of-your-seat at every turn.

So what are “Yellowstone” fans saying about “Outer Range”? As they wait for season 5 of their own series, fans have curiously picked “Outer Range” up. There have been some fans that were pleasantly surprised by the supernatural elements, initially thinking it was just another show about cattle ranching. But, things on “Outer Range” are decidedly more sinister, more symbolic, and just more everything. It’s not better than “Yellowstone,” don’t get me wrong. It’s just so different.

What ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Think of ‘Outer Range’

We’ve already discussed at length what I think of “Outer Range,” I wrote recaps of episode one, “The Void,” and episode two, “The Land.” In short: I’m loving it. But, what are big-time “Yellowstone” fans thinking?

In a recent Reddit thread, “Yellowstone” fans got together to discuss their initial opinions on “Outer Range” and what brought them there. Incidentally, a lot of “Yellowstone” fans expressed that they don’t really like sci-fi or supernatural elements and themes. But, most are enjoying “Outer Range” so far. If that’s not a ringing endorsement for the show, I don’t know what is.

“Originally watched it because we thought it was a knock off of Yellowstone based on the ads we were getting,” one fan claimed in the thread. “So much better, while I like Yellowstone, Outer Range is very edge of your seat what will happen next type of show. Yes, it is sci-fi but it can also be looked at as just a mystery.”

One fan claimed it’s like “‘Yellowstone’ meets ‘Signs’,” while another mentioned “The Twilight Zone.” There were a few “Yellowstone” fans who said they’d give the show a chance after reading the description from the original post. Overall, hardcore “Yellowstone” fans seem to be intrigued by the Josh Brolin-led series. As for me, I’m telling literally everyone I meet about it, I’m that obsessed. So, hey, there’s this show called “Outer Range,” you should really watch it.