‘Yellowstone’ Finally Makes Top Streaming Chart After Five Seasons

Taylor Sheridan‘s hit Western drama, Yellowstone, continues to be the most popular scripted show on cable. But now, the Kevin Costner-led series has reached all new heights. After five long, captivating seasons, the show has finally made the top streaming chart.

According to Screen Rant, per Nielsen, the two-part schedule for Yellowstone season five—and by extension, the brief pauses between episodes through the holidays—likely has a lot to do with its ongoing streaming success.

Yellowstone aired season five’s midseason finale on Sunday, January 1st, 2023. The outlet states part of what likely boosted the show’s streaming ratings is that a new episode did not air the week the ratings were recorded. Further, Yellowstone did not air other new episodes over the holidays. Showrunners specifically opted not to debut an episode the week of December 26th. As such, it’s likely fans were binging prior episodes of the hit series as they waited. With Yellowstone on hiatus, it’s likely audiences are binging old episodes while waiting for new ones.

A final reason Yellowstone might be performing well on streaming is that it’s available only on NBC’s Peacock. This has created major confusion among fans as the series previously aired on the cable network’s streamer Paramount Plus. Within the last year, however, access to Yellowstone via streaming has shifted, exclusively funneling fans into Peacock.

The news outlet further reasoned the success of Yellowstone‘s prequels, 1883 and 1923—which stars Hollywood stalwarts Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren—have further grown the Western’s popularity on streaming.

Yellowstone Generates Hundreds of Millions in Spending in Montana

Since airing in 2018, Yellowstone has introduced the globe to the natural beauty of Montana. As such, the show continues to grow in popularity. Simultaneously, a new study has found that Sheridan’s drama drives hundreds of millions of dollars in spending statewide.

The report states that in 2021 alone, the series’ close connection to the iconic Yellowstone National Park caused 2.1 million visitors to flock there. As tourists took in the plentiful sights, spending amounted to $730 million. Research and data for the study were collected by the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) in partnership with its Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research (ITRR). Together, they determined Yellowstone was one of MT’s biggest marketers.

Speaking about their findings, the bureau’s director Patrick Barkey said, “Extending our previous analysis to include the impacts of tourism spending was eye-opening.”

ITRR’s director Melissa Wendel explained, “Film is an economic driver of tourism, and the Yellowstone TV show has demonstrated the power of Montana’s American West image to influence people to visit the state.”

In addition to tourism spending, the production of Yellowstone in MT itself is also helping bolster the state’s economy. Altogether, the show’s setting generates another nearly $400 million in-state.