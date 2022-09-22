‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Shares Epic Throwback Photo From His Rodeo Cowboy Days

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith hasn’t always been on TV. He recently shared a throwback pic from his rodeo days.

Smith, who portrays Lloyd Pierce in the show, posted a photo on his Instagram page of him riding a horse. The mid-air shot was awesome.

“My days of rodeo life…yeehaw ladies and gentlemen#! Fun Fact:The rider loses points if his toes are not turned out with his spurs in contact with the horse!”

Smith is also a stuntman, so it makes sense that he’d be talented in something like this. Fans were amazed, and took to the comments to share their awe.

One fan commented: “Saw this shot on FB yesterday….its awesome.” Another wrote: “My new hero.. im 55 want to be a cowboy when i grow up. By 67.”

The actor still frequently rides horses, and posts about it on Instagram. Just last month he shared a few more action shots, writing: “More action and fun at the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeos on Wed. nights 7pm! Aug. 24, 31st and Sept. 7th. Cheers!”

The cowboy/actor is definitely on the right TV show with his skills.

Forrie J. Smith and Cole Hauser Go ‘Full Cowboy’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Photos

Back in July, behind-the-scenes shots from the upcoming season of Yellowstone were released. Star Cole Hauser shared some sneak peeks on his Instagram page, and one featured him and Smith side-by-side on horses on the road.

He captioned the post: “Cruisin the highways on #montana @forriejsmithcowboy look out.”

Fans loved the photo. One fan commented: “Forrie is a real life cowboy. But they both have bada** in their blood . Love you both . From Kentucky.” Another said: “How did I miss this? Awesome photo of two unforgettable men! Love your characters and your obvious friendship! Much respect from East Texas!”

Spirit Halloween Features Costumes from Cowboy Drama

If you’re loving Yellowstone, why not dress up as your favorite characters from it for Halloween? Thankfully, you don’t have to DIY this one, because Spirit Halloween has you covered. The Halloween/costume store has a collection for the TV show, making it easier to dress up as your beloved characters.

Yellowstone shared the news on the show’s official Instagram on its stories. They wrote: “Halloween is just around the corner, so we need you to start planning your [‘Yellowstone’] costumes now! And it just got a lot easier thanks to official YS costumes from Spirit Halloween!”

The page also went on to share previous costumes that fans have done for the show, and they’re awesome. Halloween is rapidly approaching, so if you’re a Yellowstone fan, definitely check out Spirit Halloween’s selections.