’Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Gets Fans Amped for His Upcoming Rodeo Crime Pic

Yellowstone fans know Forrie J Smith as Lloyd Pierce, a loyal cowboy on the Dutton Ranch. Earlier this year, we learned that Smith will be portraying a retired bull rider in an upcoming rodeo crime flick called Ride. The movie combines family drama, rodeo lifestyle, and a big-money heist. In short, it sounds like it’s going to be a hit among Yellowstone and 1883 fans.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Last Week, Smith took to Instagram to get fans pumped for his new movie. The photo shows a screenshot of a news story from Yahoo that features snapshots of Forrie and his co-stars. The headline reads, “C. Thomas Howell, Annabeth Gish & Forrie J Smith to Lead Rodeo Crime Pic ‘Ride’.” The Yellowstone star added a brief message for his fans. “Stay tuned for a new rodeo movie Ride that I play a retired bull rider in a small-town Texas family.

Ride is set in the amateur rodeo scene in the “Cowboy Capital” Stephenville, Texas. The Hawkins family – a family of bull riders – is the focus of the film. When John Hawkins (C. Thomas Howell) becomes desperate to afford his daughter’s cancer treatment without insurance, he turns to crime. John enlists his son and up-and-coming bull rider Peter (Jake Allyn) to pull off a big-money heist. Things go south and the only person they can turn to is the family’s eldest bull rider Al (Forrie J Smith). Things get deeper when John’s wife, Sheriff Monica Hawkins starts working the case that could tear her family apart.

Forrie J Smith Is a Real Cowboy

Over the years, Forrie J Smith has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Most of those, including a horror flick called Seven Mummies, see him taking on the role of a cowboy. However, Smith isn’t upset about being typecast. After all, long before he was a fixture in Yellowstone, he was a rodeo cowboy.

Forrie J Smith opened up about his days as a cowboy in a 2021 episode of the official Yellowstone podcast. “I miss it to this day,” Smith said of his days in the rodeo. “I miss the travelin’, I miss the people, I miss the adrenaline, the bright lights.” Looking back, he added, “It was just a great part of my life, and it was rodeo cowboys and rodeo people that got me into the movie business.”

Smith went on to say that he was far from the first rodeo cowboy to land a movie career. “What a lot of people don’t realize is back in the fifties, when they were making B-westerns and stuff, they would hire rodeo cowboys because they knew they weren’t scared to hit the ground,” he explained. “They’d been in fistfights in the bars and stuff, and they were good to do a bar scene, bar fight, whatever, and hit the ground,” he added. Those who didn’t want to do that could ride, rope, and wrangle better than any actor.

Ride is in production in Tennessee right now. There’s no word on a release date at the moment, but we’ll be keeping our eyes out for more updates.