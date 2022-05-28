‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Reveals Lloyd Scene That Made Fans Nearly ‘Quit Watching the Show’

During a recent interview, Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith, who portrays Lloyd on the hit show, revealed the one scene that irked fans to the point of no return. In fact, he had many fans of the popular Paramount series tell him that they were so angry they might stop watching the show.

During Season 4 of Yellowstone, Lloyd’s relationship to fellow bunkhouse member Walker (Ryan Bingham) finally comes to a head. The two men haven’t gotten along for quite some time as they’ve fought and bickered over love interest Laramie. The young woman took an interest to the veteran ranch hand early on, but she moved on to Walker once he joined the bunkhouse. The two men already didn’t get along, but things turned ugly after that.

The bunkhouse turmoil boiled over in Yellowstone‘s fourth season on multiple occasions as Lloyd went after Walker. At one point, Lloyd even smashed Walker’s prized guitar because he couldn’t stand hearing him sing. That led to the men coming to blows, and any fan of the show knows there’s only one rule in the bunkhouse: no fighting.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Chats About Fans Sticking up for Lloyd

Of course, no one is above anyone else in the ranch bunkhouse. Therefore the feud forced Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to take action against his best friend and right-hand man, Lloyd. Rip threw Lloyd around like a rag doll as he roughed him up to prove a point. No one in the bunkhouse is above the rules no matter who it is.

Many fans even worried that Rip may take Lloyd to the train station, but none of his punishments sat well with them. While speaking to Joe Leydon of Cowboys & Indians magazine, the Yellowstone star addressed fans threatening to quit watching over the treatment of Lloyd.

“I had [fans] tell me they were fixin’ to quit watching the show. They were always thinking [Lloyd] was about to go to the train station and were gonna have to quit watching,” the Yellowstone actor explained. “I was really honored by it, the people’s reactions and how much love they showed me over the deal. And my deal is, it’s good entertainment wasn’t it? And they go, ‘Oh, yea! We love what’s happening.’ That’s Taylor Sheridan, he’s gonna make it entertaining for ya. I don’t know what’s gonna happen next season, but I’m ready for it.”

Forrie J. Smith Shares Why Taylor Sheridan Cast Him as Lloyd

While speaking in the same interview, Smith opened up about getting hired on Yellowstone to play Lloyd. He happened to be working with series creator Taylor Sheridan on the 2016 film Hell or High Water. Sheridan noticed Smith on set who was working as a wrangler for the film’s livestock. Smith is the real deal and doesn’t just play a cowboy on TV, and Sheridan saw that right away. As someone who strives for authenticity, Sheridan knew he wanted Smith to be a part of Yellowstone, but Smith didn’t believe him.

“The next day he told me, ‘I’m writing this Western, and you’re going to have a part in it.’ I said, ‘Yea, I’ve heard that BS before.’ ‘Not from me you haven’t,’ [Sheridan said]. You’re right, you’re right,” Smith said of getting hired to play Lloyd on Yellowstone.

About six months went by without any more contact from Sheridan. Then, one day Smith received a text from the series creator telling him to pack his bags. Paramount had picked up Yellowstone, and Smith had officially earned the role of Lloyd.