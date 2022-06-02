‘Yellowstone’: Forrie J. Smith Shows Off ‘Great’ Welcome Back Gift as He Returns to Film Season 5

Yellowstone is back in business, which means Lloyd icon Forrie J. Smith is going to need all the help he can get from his “welcome back'” gift.

Nothing helps curve back the consequences of a long day on the ranch like a massage. And chances are there’s no getting booked for daily physical therapy sessions when out filming television’s #1 show. Which is exactly why Paramount has hooked up Forrie J. Smith with one of the best possible ‘welcome back’ gifts there is.

“Great gift for an ole cowboy,” Smith captions his latest Instagram post. “Thank you guys at Paramount Network Team for Yellowstone Season 5!” he praises.

As for that gift, the lifelong cowboy is all set up with a full Therabody kit, including the company’s Theragun. These top of the line, percussion therapy massagers can be a lifesaver for self-soothing. Especially for a rodeo legend who’s been in the game for over six decades now. Or, as Smith shoots plainly: “It sure works!”

As true a cowboy as they come, Smith was riding and bucking at kindergarten age. Now, at 69-years-old, he’s showing the Yellowstone cast how it’s done once again in his fifth season as fan-favorite, Lloyd Pierce; something the seasoned vet doesn’t take for granted.

Forrie J. Smith is Beyond Grateful for ‘Yellowstone’ ‘Bringing Our Culture to the Forefront’

“I give Taylor a big kiss on the cheek for bringing our culture to the forefront and making a great show out of it,” he told TVFanatic of showrunner Taylor Sheridan during Season 4’s production. ” It means a lot to me.”

Sadly, Smith is also aware that Yellowstone may be a bit “too late” to save his way of life from disappearing.

“It’s kind of too late… They’ve already got the water table sucked down. They’ve already subdivided a lot of good grazing land,” Smith laments. “But [Yellowstone] is telling our story. And I’m glad to see that getting out.”

That story goes all the way back to Forrie’s earliest memories. And as a Montana native (born in the city of Helena in 1959), the iconography of Yellowstone is as personal as it gets for the rancher-turned-stuntman-turned-actor.

“My granddad was whining and about the cow prices and how he wasn’t going to make any money, and I would ask, ‘Granddad, why are we doing it?’ He looked at me said, ‘Son, we’re helping feed our country,” Smith adds. “We’re helping feed America. We’re Americans’.”

Through his work on the show and fantastic collaborations with Oak & Eden, Forrie continues to make good on his mission to help his fellow Americans. His whiskey collaboration alone has raised tens of thousands to help children in need; something he’s looking forward to continuing as Yellowstone Season 5 films for a November 2022 release.

And after a raucous storyline for Lloyd in Season 4, we can’t wait to see what’s next.