‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Thanks Montanans for Supporting the Future of the Rodeo Industry

When you watch Yellowstone actor Forrie J Smith on the Western drama, then know that you are seeing a real cowboy. That’s not an act he’s putting on while portraying Lloyd Pierce. The dude really does dig that cowboy lifestyle and the roadeo, too. So, it’s not surprising to see him offer some thanks toward those in Montana.

It is, after all, a land of cowboys and wide, open spaces. Let’s see what Forrie J. Smith is saying in a new Instagram post.

There are a number of pictures from the Montana State University event. Smith is one of those actors who will give back to those in the world of rodeo lifestyles.

‘Yellowstone’ Forrie J. Smith Receives Kudos From Fans, Followers

Well, some fans definitely offered words of support and kindness his way. Let’s take a look at what a number of Yellowstone fans had to say.

One writes: “Thank you sir for coming and support MSU rodeo!! It was a pleasure and an honor to meet you!” Another one says: “Boz Angeles loves you sir. You’re a legit wonderful human being. Hope to see you do a signing for Oak and Eden up there this summer maybe when back at the ranch. And by the way. Happy birthday young man. Man more ahead.”

Yes, those are definitely some kids headed toward Yellowstone Forrie J. Smith. You also can expect to see him back on Yellowstone for Season 5. Probably right now, show creator Taylor Sheridan has some storyline with Lloyd involved. He’s always around when it comes to keeping the Dutton family safe. And he has to deal with other ranch hands, too. Remember in Season 4 when he got involved in a fistfight? Well, he got his fair share of punches in but also received some as well.

Cowboy Whiskey Brand Coming Out With Some Proceeds To Charity

The Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith is coming out with his own line of whiskey. It will be from Oak & Eden.

He is really excited about the “cowboy coffee-infused whiskey.” This will be part of the Anthro Series of whiskies. That features both cowboys and country singers.

See, Smith did collaborate with the company to craft the perfect bourbon for whiskey lovers. The Yellowstone actor announced that he’s trying to sell 10,000 bottles of his bourbon. In doing so, he’ll donate $5 from each bottle for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“Shooting for the stars….hoping to sell 10K bottles this year of my Oak and Eden cowboy coffee-infused whiskey!! I am donating $5. a bottle to the #childrensshiner hospital! We can do this! Thank you!! ” Smith writes beside a photo of himself.