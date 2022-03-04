‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Urges Fans to ‘Pray’ for Child Suffering From Cancer

“Yellowstone” star Forrie J, Smith sent out a heartbreaking message to his fans yesterday, asking for prayers for a sick child.

The child in question’s name is Casyn, and he was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Rodeo contestant Cricket Cunnigham originally shared a post about Casyn on Facebook, which the “Yellowstone” star took a screenshot of. Smith then posted the screenshot on his own Instagram page.

In his caption, Smith asked followers to pray for Casyn “and all children suffering. God Bless them and their families.”

The original post about Casyn reads, “Well this is a very hard post for me to write and every mother’s worst nightmare. By now I know most know but Casyn and I were flown to Denver yesterday. They have diagnosed my little boy with leukemia. We are not aware of specifics yet but will likely be spending a month down here and then many trips! If everyone can send prayers and recovery wishes to my little man we would appreciate it. I am trying to respond to everyone but if I don’t please know we appreciate you. You can reach out to Cricket Cunningham with any questions also.”

Many of “Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith’s followers commented on his post with support for Casyn.

“Prayers and positive thoughts for healing to this little guy!” one person wrote.

“God bless this child and keep him strong and give his family the strength to battle this with him!!!” another person said.

Someone else commented, “That’s beyond heart-wrenching for them! Many thoughts & prayers to Casyn & his family!!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Visits Local Elementary School to Read to Kids

Ever since “Yellowstone” Season 4 wrapped up, star Forrie J. Smith has kept himself busy. Production for Season 5 starts in May, so it’s good that he’s fitting in everything he wants to do now.

Earlier this week, Smith visited a local elementary school to read to the children. With his wonderful Western accent, we bet the kids were enthralled.

“Today, I went to read to the kids at Midway Elementary school! Kids are the future!! Read Across America Week!” the “Yellowstone” star said in his caption. Forrie J. Smith also included a photo of him reading from a picture book while the kids sat on the floor in front of him.

Later, Smith posted another photo with the kids, teachers, and staff. “I would like to say, how impressed I was of all the students yesterday and how well-mannered, respectful and friendly they were at Midway Elementary School. Kudos to the teachers and staff,” Smith wrote. “Giving back to my neighbors and doing community affairs!”

We love to see all the volunteer work Smith participates in during his downtime.