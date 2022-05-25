‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Sells Gorgeous California Villa for $2.9 Million

“Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison sold her California villa last week for $2.9 million, and the pictures show us a cozy, private home tucked away on a hill in Topanga Canyon in L.A. County. Harrison originally bought the home for $2.5 million in September 2021, then listed it in April for $2.7 million.

The villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in a Mediterranean style set on a hill surrounded by lush trees and landscaping. It’s 2,579-square feet, built in 1958; though, it’s been completely renovated and modernized inside. According to Taste of Country, there’s only a small road leading up the hill to the gate. This offers superior privacy for residents. The back of the property offers stunning canyon views, as well as expansive views from nearly every room in the house.

The exterior of Hassie Harrison’s former villa is luxurious and old-world chic. It has stone steps in the side of the hill that lead to porches and decks; also, outdoor entrances to the villa’s indoor spaces. There is an outdoor living space with a fireplace, a dining area, and stone pathways that lead into the 1.46-acre desert property. The materials used on the exterior of the villa blend well with the natural desert brush, creating a near-seamless transition from home to outdoors.

Inside, the villa is lavish in a Western, Colorado-style. It’s not overly done, but it does feature white walls offset by cherry wood floors. The interior of the home is earthy, pleasant, and calls to mind the Dutton ranch on a much smaller scale. The floor plan is open and spacious, with plenty of large windows to let in natural light. It’s truly a gorgeous antique of a home, remade into a modern reflection of its old bones.

Hassie Harrison Lists Gorgeous California Villa, Plus is Granddaughter of Late Oil Heiress

Safe to say, if I lived in Hassie Harrison’s former villa, I would never leave, ever. But, Harrison had other ideas. She’s a busy woman, working on “Yellowstone” in Montana currently. She’s also starring on TruTV’s comedy series “Tacoma FD.” Things were most likely busy for her grandmother, as well, being the richest woman in America at one point and all.

That’s right, Hassie Harrison is descended from Caroline Rose Hunt, the daughter of Texas oil baron H.L. Hunt II. She married Loyd Sands and dedicated her time to raising 5 children, then became an avid philanthropist, author, and entrepreneur. In her businesses, she practiced fairness and ethics, and insisted everyone at her hotel company, The Rosewood Court, practice the same. She treated everyone fairly, like family, and taught them all the importance of direct corporate involvement. She also wrote a cookbook, “The Compleat Pumpkin Eater,” which contained 440 pumpkin recipes. And if that’s not considered her greatest achievement, I think it should be.