‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You Recognize Bob Schwartz From

Throughout most of “Yellowstone,” Bob Schwartz played a fairly minor role. Until he suddenly got on Beth Dutton’s bad side in Season 4.

Bob, played by Michael Nouri, used to be Beth’s boss at Schwartz & Meyer, one of the coutnry’s top banks. But in Season 3, when Market Equities took over, Bob sold Beth out to make room for the new company.

Beth never forgave Bob for this. So much so that she made it a condition when she started working for Market Equities that she get to fire him. That was the last we saw of Bob Scwartz, in “Yellowstone” Season 4.

But where else might you have seen Michael Nouri before? Let’s dive into it, with some help from Looper and IMDb.

Previous Acting Credits for Bob Schwartz From ‘Yellowstone’

First off, Michael Norui’s breakout role came in 1983 with “Flashdance,” starring Jennifer Beals. Nouri and Beals played the lead roles in Jerry Bruckehimer’s drama. And per Looper, it did surprisingly well at the box office, coming in only behind “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi,” and “Tootsie” with Dustin Hoffman.

From there, the “Yellowstone” star went on to feature in several movies throughout the 80s. But he hit the jackpot again with a cult horror film, “The Hidden,” in 1987. Nouri starred alongside Kyle MacLachlan as an LAPD detective, who worked with an FBI Agent to solve a series of strange murders. To this day, “The Hidden” remains one of Nouri’s most notable roles.

Nouri made appearances in several more films and television series throughout the 1990s. He scored a role in “Total Exposure,” “Love & War,” and even a few episodes of the “Law & Order” franchise. In the 2000s, you might recognize the “Yellowstone” star from “Finding Forrester””Touched by an Angel,” “The West Wing,” and “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks.

By the late 2000s, Norui stuck gold again with big TV roles like Dr. Neil Roberts in “The O.C.” and Caleb Cortland in “All My Children.” He starred alongside Sandra Bullock in “The Proposal” and Queen Latifah in “Last Holiday.”

The “Yellowstone” star even had an extended role in “NCIS” from 2008 to 2013. From there, he also made one or two episode appearances in “Blue Bloods,” Chicago PD,” Hawaii Five-0, “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “American Crime Story.”

In 2018, Nouri finally made his “Yellowstone” debut as Bob Schwartz. He starred in nine episodes overall, from Season 1 to Season 4. Now that Beth’s fired him, however, it’s debatable whether Bob’ll make any future appearances.

Speaking of future appearances, where can we expect to see Nouri in the future? Later this year, you might see him in “Paper Empire” with Wesley Snipes. He also has four projects in the works.