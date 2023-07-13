‘Yellowstone’ highlights ‘Beth & Rip Flashbacks’ with new video

Yellowstone Season 5 pulled back the curtain on Beth and Rip’s past, and the show is celebrating their decades-long love story with this new feature.

If there’s one wish we have for the Yellowstone sequel, it’s more Beth & Rip. These two became the heart and soul of television’s most popular show, thanks to performances by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser that managed to outshine the likes of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

But it’s Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein that are on showcase in Paramount Network‘s latest feature. These two up-and-comers embody the lovers in the 1990s, showing how tumultuous their lives were even back then (if not more-so).

“You’re really embracing this low man thing,” Rogers’ young Beth quips to Silverstein’s Rip as he drives t-posts into the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

“Someday I’ll be top hand,” Rip replies coolly. And he was right.

Relive this moment and plenty more from Yellowstone Season 5 in the full feature below:

Season 5 peels back the curtain behind Beth and Rip’s past. Yellowstone

In the Season 5 premiere, we traveled back twenty years to right before Beth is to leave the ranch for college. She asks Rip, who’s hard at work as that “low man,” if he wants to go out on a date. He agrees, they meet at the barn, and a night out for two young lovers ensues.

But “Not one good thing happens in town, Rip. Not one good thing,” a young Lloyd (Forrest Smith) tells him. And he’ll be proven right, too.

Rip drives Beth to their local dive bar; a place she’s been. Rip, however, has never left the ranch. “Educating you is gonna be fun,” she tells him.

Yet as Beth uses her attractiveness as a tool with the bartender, Rip is wildly off-put. It’s something he’d outgrow, but Beth never would (as Yellowstone Season 5 showed us later).

“I’m not yours to be jealous over,” Beth quips. Rip doesn’t want to fight, but when Beth won’t lay off, he decides to leave. She isn’t having it, though, so Rip bums a ride home, leaving her with the keys to a ranch truck.

Rip then gets a ride home from fellow rancher, then kisses him in front of Rip back home. This also remains important later in the episode as adult Beth (Reilly) tells Rip (Hauser) she wasted so much of their time when they were young.

But the real question remains: will we see more of these two in flashback form come the rest of Yellowstone Season 5? For more on what we know of the show’s eventual return, see our ‘Yellowstone’: Latest from Kevin Costner & cast on Season 5 return next.