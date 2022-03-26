Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Lands New Role in Movie Sequel of Classic Series

MTV’s Teen Wolf revival has signed two more of its original stars, Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen and The First Family’s Khylin Rhambo. The two will join their fellow alums Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, and Amy Lin Workman when the movie hits Paramount+ later this year.

Bohen will return to his role of Peter Hale. And Rhambo will reprise Mason Hewitt. The characters first hit television screens in 2011 and played through 2017. Though neither of the actors was series regulars, they still had heavily recurring roles.

So far, 12 actors in total will return to the movie, according to Deadline. And the only originals who won’t make a trip back to Beacon Hills are Dylan O’Brien and Aden Cho. Tyler Hoechlin still hasn’t announced that he’s on board with the project, but he’s expected to join once his agents finalize a deal.

The story will follow werewolf heartthrob, Scott McCall. After all these years, he’s not technically a “teen” anymore. But he’s still getting himself into the same type of angsty drama.

However, according to the official synopsis, he’ll have to deal with forces far worse than high school jocks this time around. In the revival, a “terrifying evil has emerged.” and his drooling pack of friends has to defeat it.

“But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.”

Yellowstone Actor Ian Bohen Already Filming ‘Teen Wolf’

Though Bohen only just joined the cast, the Yellowstone star will have to jump right into the job. According to a Tweet, the movie started filming this week.

Howling at this photo dump of Day 1 on the #TeenWolfMovie set. 🐺🎬 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/IEX7XEKFGF — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) March 21, 2022

“Howling at this photo dump of Day 1 on the #TeenWolfMovie set,” wrote the official page. And the announcement came alongside a few set pics that give us serious high school vibes.

So even though the synopsis claims that the crew has moved on from their teenage selves, we’re thinking that the banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and shapeshifters of 2011 will still be making a return to their old stomping grounds.

And don’t worry Yellowstone fans, the MTV revival will in no way affect Ian Bohen’s place on the Dutton Ranch. He recently spoke out about being with the show for four seasons. And the actor has no plans to move on in the near future because working with the series is “a dream come true.” And furthermore, the cast has turned into his second family.

“You could not ask for a better scenario for a performer to have this kind of family, for this amount of time, in this location, doing this kind of work,” he said during the Yellowstone Official Podcast. “It’s literally a dream come true times 10.”