‘Yellowstone’s Ian Bohen Shows Major Love to Country Star Lainey Wilson Amid Season 5 Filming

“Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen recently took to Instagram to shout out his new costar Lainey Wilson amid filming for season 5. He posted a sweet photo of the two of them, Bohen with his head on Wilson’s shoulder looking up at her, Wilson looking towards the camera. It’s unknown if everyone is on set or if this is a break from filming, but it’s an adorable shot nonetheless.

“This girl’s got a Heart Like a Truck and we can’t wait to have her back,” Bohen wrote in the caption, referencing Wilson’s latest country music hit “Heart Like a Truck.” Wilson replied in the comments, “Love my Yellowstone fam,” with a yellow heart emoji.

Additionally, other “Yellowstone” stars and famous fans of the show replied as well. Katee Sackhoff replied, “I love Lainey’s music!!!!” to which Ian Bohen commented, “She’s [fire],” with three flame emojis.

“Yellowstone” photographer Emerson Miller, who was tagged with photo credits, commented simply, “I love us.” While Laramie star Hassie Harrison replied, “Omgggggggg stop with all this cuteness!!!”

All in all, it seems like Lainey Wilson fits right in with the “Yellowstone” cast. They seem to absolutely love her, and we can’t wait to see her performance so we can love her too. Wilson is portraying a singer named Abby who arrives on the Dutton Ranch. We’re still not sure what her role is going to be, but judging by this photo, she might fall in with the bunkhouse boys. I’ve been speculating that she might be the “someone” from Beth’s past who she meets up with again. But, looking at this photo now, I’m not so convinced she could be anything like Beth. Overall, we’ll just have to wait and see. But, for more speculation, check out this possible “Yellowstone” spoiler.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap from Season 5 Set

Brecken Merrill recently posted a behind-the-scenes look at “Yellowstone” season 5 and shouted out the hardworking crew as well. The photo shows a look at one of the cast chairs with “Yellowstone” emblazoned on the back. The scenery is beautiful, as usual. With every new set photo we get from the cast, we all fall more and more in love with rural Montana.

“You’ll never meet harder workers than the #yellowstoneseason5 crew,” wrote Merrill in the caption. “They do everything a regular crew does, but they do it in the woods, day and night and with both wild and domestic animals.”

The photo features a gorgeous Montana landscape, with wide blue skies and far-off mountain ranges. In the grassy field, various crew members mingle, setting up for the perfect shot. Merrill definitely knows where the TV magic comes from. Sure, some of it comes from the actors. But, there wouldn’t be any show if not for everyone behind-the-scenes working to produce a polished final product. So, here’s a cheers to the “Yellowstone” crew.