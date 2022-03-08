‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Wants Pete Rose in the MLB Hall of Fame in the Wake of Calvin Ridley Suspension

In light of Calvin Ridley’s suspension from the NFL, “Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen wants disgraced baseball legend Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame.

The actor voiced his opinion in a simple tweet Monday night. The comment came after the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a season on Monday. The player got caught betting on games last season and will lose his base salary of $11.1 million.

Bohen’s simple demand: Baseball’s leaders should put the 80-year-old in the baseball hall of fame.

Let @PeteRose_14 back in baseball. — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) March 8, 2022

The “Yellowstone” star has appeared in 37 episodes as Ryan since 2018. Last month, the Paramount Network announced the show would have a fifth season.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Ian Bohen A Big Pete Rose Fan?

“Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen has a point. At least that’s what I’m getting out of the tweet from the native Californian.

It’s a fair statement. Sports and sports betting is now standard. The water’s now muddy, and any punishments seem hollow.

Times have changed, and gambling is more accepted now than during Rose’s managing career. The all-time hits leader and former Cincinnati Reds manager got banned from baseball’s top honor back in 1989 for betting on games. He admitted to breaking baseball’s rules and got a lifetime ban from Commissioner Bart Giamatti.

Giamatti declined to reinstate Shoeless Joe Jackson, who reportedly took money to throw the 1918 World Series because the case was “now best given to historical analysis and debate as opposed to a present-day review with an eye to reinstatement.”

Boy, would Bohen have a problem with Giamatti right now or what?

If “Yellowstone” actor Ian Bohen can forgive Rose’s sins, why can’t baseball’s brass?

Ridley’s Suspension A Shock To Him

Pro football investigated and announced Ridley’s suspension Monday. ESPN reported that the player gambled over five days in November while on a non-football injury list.

The player told his fans he stepped away from playing on Halloween to work on his personal life. On Monday, Ridley tweeted that he “didn’t have a gambling problem” and only bet $1,500.

The crackdown seemed heavy-handed as Ridley further told fans he couldn’t watch football at the time of the bets.

Additionally, he expressed he would “be more healthy when (he) came back.” Ridley admitted his error but also seemed to think the year suspension was a joke.

“I know I was wrong,” he said. “But I’m getting 1 year lol.”

NFL stars like Alex Karras and Paul Hornung (not in Hall) got year suspensions for gambling on games.

Karras, a lovable sportscaster and “Webster” actor, did not make the Pro Football Hall of Fame until 2020. The honor came nearly eight years after he passed away at 77.

Other NFL players like Art Schlichter and Josh Shaw got their pro careers cut short because of gambling.