‘Yellowstone’: Is Kayce Dutton Changing His Look for Season 5?

Yellowstone fans are clamoring for the debut of Season 5, which premieres on Sunday, November 13. However, many fans are wondering about the changes that lie ahead in the new season.

Some fans are interested in the showdown brewing between Caroline Warner and Beth Dutton. Others want to see how John Dutton’s campaign for governor shakes out. Other fans await to see whether Jimmy has departed the show for good.

However, one upcoming change fans are debating has to do with one character’s cosmetic appearance. Some believe that for the new season, Luke Grimes’ character Kayce Dutton will be wearing a mustache in a departure from his normal look.

Grimes sported the new look in a promotional Instagram video posted by the official Yellowstone account.

“A rare instagram appearance by Luke Grimes ladies and gents!!!” commented fellow co-star Hassie Harrison.

Another user commented about the newly-grown mustache, writing: “Is this a new look for Kayce??”

Other users voiced their excitement for the show’s new season. “Can’t wait for the new season to start,” one fan said. Another wrote, “Love the show, best show on TV right now. Can’t wait for next season. ”

We’ll have to wait and see if Kayce Dutton sports the new look on the fifth season of Yellowstone.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Nearly Spilled the Beans on a Crucial Season 5 Plot Point

Recently, though, Beth Dutton star Kelly Reilly nearly spilled the beans on a very important plot point.

In conversation with Vulture, Reilly spoke about her character, what to expect in season 5, and almost revealed something crucial to the plot. When discussing the “tightrope between confidence and arrogance” that Beth walks, Reilly explained, “There’s a bit of recklessness to Beth, but also a part of her that doesn’t know how to keep the wolves at bay.”

She continued, “In season four, John comes up with this idea of running for governor. That’s a light-switch moment for her. I don’t think it’s anything she ever thought he would consider doing because that’s not who he is. He’s certainly not a politician, but Beth understands this will be the way she can manipulate power in order to shut down the airport and shut down Market Equities.”

Then, she dropped the near-spoiler. “So when he — I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you that.” Reilly then quickly re-routed, and explained, “I will say as the kingdom gets bigger, it becomes more difficult to manage. In a strange way, at the beginning of season five, Beth is probably at her most powerful. But how she toes the line of that is going to be interesting.”

We’re definitely excited to see Beth in this new era of her life, and to see the flashback that Josh Lucas will promise us by returning.